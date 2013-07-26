The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

Celebrities provided us with of a host original outfits this week that were truly drool-worthy.

One of Hollywood’s leading fashion chameleons, the talented Cate Blanchett, wore two thoroughly different, yet equally radiant looks to the premieres of her latest film ‘Blue Jasmine’. At the New York premiere, the actress donned a pale rose Balenciaga.Edition embroidered dress with floral appliqués that she teamed with a matching cape for a positively ethereal effect.

For the LA premiere, Blanchett went the minimalism route, selecting a fitted black and white Alexander McQueen floor-length dress with a drop waist and draping on the hips. Her slicked back hair and red lips combined to make Blanchett look every bit like the modern screen siren she is.

However, if we’re being completely honest, another Kate stole the sartorial show this week: Kate Middleton. Indeed, after Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue crepe-de-chine polka-dot dress by Jenny Packham to exit St. Mary’s hospital with her newborn son — the designer’s website crashed. The custom frock drew comparisions to a similar polka-dot dress worn by Diana Princess of Wales when she left the hospital with Prince William. As to be expected, the Duchess was glowing.

MORE STARS ON STYLECASTER

First Look: Miley Cyrus Poses Naked For Marc Jacobs ‘Protect The Skin You’re In’

Confirmed: Rosamund Pike Will Star In Big-Screen Version Of Gone Girl

Kate Middleton Wears Custom Spring 2013 Jenny Packham Dress In First Post-Birth Appearance