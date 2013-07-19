The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

This week, fashion and sports collided to create some truly winning looks.

At the 2013 ESPY Awards this Wednesday, Maria Sharapova flaunted her svelte figure and sartorial prowess in a pastel green J.Mendel frock with metallic-silver accents and a halter neckline. Meanwhile, fellow athlete and Olympic gymnast, Gabby Douglas, sizzled as she presented an award clad in a fitted black bustier dress by Izmaylova.

And you know it’s a good week for fashion when not one, but two Olivias (Wilde and Munn) rock the crop top trend and look undeniably chic doing it. Attending the ESPY Awards, Wilde sported sexy beach waves and wore a high-waisted red pencil skirt and leather crop top by A.L.C.

Over in New York City, Munn turned out to the L’Oreal USA Women In Digital ‘NEXT’ Generation Awards in a pale blue Thakoon Addition sleeveless dress with a cut-out midriff, a detail that gave her ladylike look a modern, edgy feel.

