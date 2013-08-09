The Week In Chic: 10 Celebrity Outfits You Need To See

What a week it’s been for celebrity style!

For starters, Rachel McAdams took to the red carpet for the first time in a while, and it was certainly worth the wait. For the London premiere of ‘About Time’, the Canadian star donned a pale lavender floor length gown by Roksanda Ilincic that featured long sleeves, a futuristic hologram belt, and electric hued stripes going down the back. The ensemble was both timeless and thoroughly modern, and we’re head-over-heels in love with her fiery new hair color.

While McAdams went the minimalist route, Minka Kelly and Kerry Washington veered towards prints this week and looked amazing in the process. Kelly accessorized her free-flowing Sophie Theallet gown with natural makeup and a laid-back ponytail at the ‘Butler’ premiere in New York, while Washington looked chic in a red and white halter dress from Giambattista Valli‘s Resort 2014 collection at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour party in Beverly Hills.

Teen actress Bella Thorne also opted for a print dress this week, selecting a pastel draped floral mini from Blumarine for the premiere of Disney’s ‘Planes’ in Hollywood. The 15 year-old showed she’s fashion savvy beyond her years by not playing it safe and adding bright-green Bionda Castana ankle strap pumps to her outfit. We’re definitely going to keep our eyes out for this pretty young thing.

MORE STARS ON STYLECASTER:

Celebrity Weddings: 100 Memorable Moments

Mary-Kate And Ashley Launch New Clothing Line Inspired By The ‘Scandinavian It Girl’

Miley Cyrus Rocks 7 Stunning Couture Looks In September Harper’s Bazaar