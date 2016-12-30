Throwback: The 35 Best Celeb New Year’s Eve Looks Ever

It’s New Year’s Eve tomorrow, which can only mean one thing. No, not that you’re anxiously awaiting the official close of 2016, though that is probably very true. It means, of course, that you’re trying to figure out what in the world you’re going to wear tomorrow night. Don’t worry: We’re right there with you. It’s a question as old as time. Or—a question dating back to the first time anyone celebrated New Year’s Eve, whatever.

As they say, the only way to truly move forward is to let go of the past, but when they said that, they probably weren’t thinking about getting ready to go out on New Year’s Eve. And so, we found the 35 all-time most fabulous photos of celebrities in their NYE best, to get you excited about donning something sparkly and hitting the town. Ahead, find stars including Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj all decked out in the sparkliest, shiniest, most decadent New Year’s Eve looks ever.