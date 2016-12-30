StyleCaster
Throwback: The 35 Best Celeb New Year’s Eve Looks Ever

by
Photo: Getty

It’s New Year’s Eve tomorrow, which can only mean one thing. No, not that you’re anxiously awaiting the official close of 2016, though that is probably very true. It means, of course, that you’re trying to figure out what in the world you’re going to wear tomorrow night. Don’t worry: We’re right there with you. It’s a question as old as time. Or—a question dating back to the first time anyone celebrated New Year’s Eve, whatever.

As they say, the only way to truly move forward is to let go of the past, but when they said that, they probably weren’t thinking about getting ready to go out on New Year’s Eve. And so, we found the 35 all-time most fabulous photos of celebrities in their NYE best, to get you excited about donning something sparkly and hitting the town. Ahead, find stars including BeyoncéGigi HadidChrissy TeigenJennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj all decked out in the sparkliest, shiniest, most decadent New Year’s Eve looks ever.

1 of 35
Gigi Hadid
Photo: instagram / @gigihadid
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Photo: instagram / @sofiavergara
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: instagram / @jlo
Demi Lovato
Photo: instagram / @ddlovato
Nicki Minaj
Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Olivier Rousteing and Kendall Jenner
Photo: @kendalljenner / Instagram
Victoria Justice
Photo: instagram / @victoriajustice
Joan Smalls
Photo: @joansmalls / Instagram
Bella Thorne
Photo: @bellathorne / Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: instagram / @vanessahudgens
Emmy Rossum
Photo: @emmyrossum / Instagram
Rita Ora
Photo: instagram / @ritaora
Beyoncé
Photo: Getty
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty
Chloë Sevigny
Photo: Getty
Fergie
Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty
Kelly Rowland
Photo: Getty
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: Getty
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty
Paris Hilton
Photo: Getty
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Photo: Wenn
Jessica Szohr
Photo: Wenn
Kesha
Photo: Wenn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Wenn
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Wenn
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty
Rita Ora, Katy Perry, and Kyle De'volle
Photo: instagram / @ritaora
Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid
Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Anna Dello Russo
Photo: instagram / @anna_dello_russo
Selita Ebanks
Photo: Wenn

