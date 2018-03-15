15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

Nothing excites the internet more than celebrity doppelgängers. These days, it seems like everywhere we turn, there’s someone on the internet who bears a resemblance to the stars we’ve come to know and love. Some—OK, most—of them don’t even remotely compare to the original. But every so often, we find an uncanny twin that makes us do a double—and sometimes, triple—take.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up every celebrity look-alike from Instagram, Twitter, and beyond who has gone viral in the recent months. From the sisters from Dubai who look identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to the mega Taylor Swift fan who you won’t be able to differentiate from the superstar, these commoners-turned-internet-sensations will definitely make you believe in doppelgängers. Prepare to be shook ahead.
Okay guys! So lately this year I've been losing some weight. So far I've lost fifteen pounds. Been feeling a lot better, but I'm actually still having problems with insecurity. "Should I post this?" and, "Should I EVER post this?" are problems that always seem to pop up when I go to put a picture up online. I know, I may not respond to your amazing comments, but that's just because I don't know what to say. Thank you all for your support! #Unite
💖 I saw @tanyaburr wearing a red and pink sweater so I bought a red and pink sweater💖 #armypantsandflipflops #meangirls GUYSSS I am doing a Valentine’s baking stream tonight on Twitch! 6 central at twitch.tv/aprilgloria 💖 this is our cheat meal so it won’t be keto friendly. Come hang out!
🌾Kansas in winter🌾 not much snow this year. Photo from this month’s Patreon set(see bio) taken in January behind my house. I let my hair do what it wanted (aka be the same texture as the grass lol) and did a simple makeup look. Still a full face but no big lashes and stuff. It’s fun to do both. Photo by CG edit by me #aprilgloria #kansaswinter #kansas
[Advertisement/Anzeige] Casual Monday with classic and timeless colors | . . #mnswr #sprezza #dapper #menswear #sartorial #snobtop #fashionblogger #sprezzatura #bonn #mensfashion #mensstyle #gentleman #fashionpost #suit #bespoke #preppy #dapperstyle #vanlaack #instafashion #streetstyle #köln #gq #düsseldorf #casual #germany #earnshaw #sunglassesshop ➡ products sponsored by following brands: vanLaack, Thomasearnshaw, Sunglassesshop, Snobtop
[Advertisement/Anzeige] Marine inspired look with a clean white shirt and a timeless watch | ⛵ . . #advertising #werbung #mnswr #sprezza #dapper #menswear #sartorial #fashionblogger #sprezzatura #mensfashion #mensstyle #gentleman #fashionpost #suit #bespoke #preppy #gq #germany #vanlaack #streetstyle #paulhewitt ➡️Products sponsored by the following brands: Van Laack, Paul Hewitt
Thanks for 3000 followers you guys rock! :) When I made my instagram in March I remember being surprised when I hit 100 followers (I suck at the internet lol), so this is really cool for me even if it is just instagram thanks very much(: I'm glad I've gotten to meet so many smart, creative, talented, fabulous people from all over the world and make friends with people that I never would've met otherwise!! #Loveyou #mydogphotobombing