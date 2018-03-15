StyleCaster
15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

15 Seriously Uncanny Celebrity Look-Alikes Who Will Blow Your Mind

Kim Kardashian
Nothing excites the internet more than celebrity doppelgängers. These days, it seems like everywhere we turn, there’s someone on the internet who bears a resemblance to the stars we’ve come to know and love. Some—OK, most—of them don’t even remotely compare to the original. But every so often, we find an uncanny twin that makes us do a double—and sometimes, triple—take.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every celebrity look-alike from Instagram, Twitter, and beyond who has gone viral in the recent months. From the sisters from Dubai who look identical to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to the mega Taylor Swift fan who you won’t be able to differentiate from the superstar, these commoners-turned-internet-sensations will definitely make you believe in doppelgängers. Prepare to be shook ahead.

Kim Kardashian

Sonia Ali and her sister, Fyza, two beauty bloggers from Dubai, saw their Instagram skyrocket last year when fans compared them to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Sonia, pictured here, is called a dead ringer for Kim due to her raven-black hair, expert contouring, and killer brows. In an interview with Emirates Women, the bloggers admitted to running into Kim and Kylie at an event, but they made sure not to make eye contact.

"Our close friends and family are so used to seeing us, they have never seen a resemblance,” the sisters said. “It’s only when we are out together people constantly point it out—people that don’t know us at all!—especially in the States.”

Beyoncé

Brittany Williams, a woman from Detroit, looks so much like Beyoncé that she's been chased by fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Williams claimed that a group of BeyHive members chased her car once because they were so convinced that she was Queen Bey—likely because of her strikingly similar honey-blonde hair; plump pout; and strong, defined eyebrows.

“A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies,’ beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them,” Williams said.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has a lot of look-alikes, but Amira, a 16-year-old from Algeria, might take the cake. The teenager has amassed nearly 100,000 Instagram followers for her uncanny resemblance to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Along with their identical raven-black hair, the gals also share doe-ish brown eyes, sculpted eyebrows, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder's signature pouty lips.

Jennifer Lawrence

Alexia Maier, a 17-year-old model from Ponte Vedra, Florida, looks so much like Jennifer Lawrence that she's been swarmed by "Hunger Games" fans. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed that she's constantly approached by fans who fawn over the Oscar winner. It makes sense considering the women share similar round bone structures and deep-set eyes.

"When visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs," Maier said. "I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said, ‘Jennifer, I’m your biggest fan!’ I told her, ‘I’m not Jennifer!’ but the woman immediately said, ‘Are you sure?’ I’ll never forget her reaction. At first, it was surprise, then awe, then disappointment.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a lot of look-alikes, but perhaps her most famous is April Gloria, an Instagram cosplayer and beauty blogger who has been compared to the singer for years for their near-identical almond-shaped blue eyes, buttery blonde hair, and passion for super-dark eyeliner. Though Swift has stayed true to her signature blonde, Gloria has dyed her hair an array of colors, but even with neon hair—including magenta—Gloria's Swift-like appearance still seeps through.

Ariana Grande

Alexxa Morgan, a 21-year-old woman and former beauty queen from San Diego, went viral last year for her resemblance to Ariana Grande. In an interview with Daily Mail, Morgan explained that she hears comments comparing her to Grande daily, especially if she ties her hair in a high ponytail. “Some of my friends refer to me as Ariana because they think we look so much alike," she said.

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, so of course the internet would have unearthed a look-alike. By far, her most uncanny twin is Andele Lara, a beauty blogger who was discovered by YouTube sensation Patrick Starr for a Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial. Lara's regal bone structure, almond-shaped eyes, and pursed lips definitely make her a contender for Rihanna 2.0.

Ryan Gosling

Who knew Ryan Gosling’s look-alike was a men's fashion blogger from Aachen, Germany? Johannes Laschet went viral in 2017 for how much he looks like "The Notebook" actor. Though Laschet is far from a dead ringer, his sandy blonde hair, slight stubble, and effortless side part definitely give Gosling a run for his money.

Gisele Bündchen

Believe it or not, this model pictured is not Gisele Bündchen. Instead, it's 16-year-old model Paula La Croix who is widely believed to be Bündchen's look-alike. (Did we mention they're both from Brazil?) The two boast similar blown-out sandy blonde hair, supermodel-like cheekbones, and sculpted noses. “Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing,” La Croix told Yahoo. “I believe the comparison has only generated great things due to my attitude upon it.”

Gigi Hadid

Iza Ijzerman is a working model from the Netherlands, but perhaps what she's most known for on the internet is being Gigi Hadid's look-alike. In addition to coming from Hadid's mother Yolanda's homeland, Ijzerman also sports Hadid's soul-baring blue eyes, perfectly plump lips, and arched brows.

Miley Cyrus

Though the #newMiley looks a lot different from this look-alike now, when the singer was at the height of her twerking phase, she bore a striking resemblance to 23-year-old woman Mardee Shackleford. Due to their similar two-toned pixie cuts and affinity for tongue-out selfies, Shackleford has even fooled huge Miley Cyrus fans.

“Several times I have been sitting in traffic, and people have slid open the back door of their car, and kids will start yelling, ‘Miley!'” she told the Daily Mail.

