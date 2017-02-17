The 9 Best Celebrity Lifetime Movies of All Time

Britney Spears’ unauthorized and rather raw-looking Lifetime movie drops tomorrow. At 8 p.m. Eastern time. Not that we’re counting down the hours or anything. But if we were, we’d note that it airs in T minus 29 hours; we’re stockpiling on fancy popcorn and sparkling beverages; and, if you’re a Britney fan, you should too. Because it’s going to be wild.

We’ve already waxed poetic about the nine moments we hope are in Britney Ever After, but it got us thinking: What are the other incredible, terrible, over-the-top, larger-than-life movies that Lifetime has done about celebrities over the years? And as we began compiling a greatest-hits list, we realized—wow, there are a lot.

Ahead, find our picks for the nine best-ever celebrity lifetime movies, and feel free to add them to your watch list—once you’ve already seen Natasha Bassett star in Britney Ever After, of course.