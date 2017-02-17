StyleCaster
The 9 Best Celebrity Lifetime Movies of All Time
Britney Spears’ unauthorized and rather raw-looking Lifetime movie drops tomorrow. At 8 p.m. Eastern time. Not that we’re counting down the hours or anything. But if we were, we’d note that it airs in T minus 29 hours; we’re stockpiling on fancy popcorn and sparkling beverages; and, if you’re a Britney fan, you should too. Because it’s going to be wild.

We’ve already waxed poetic about the nine moments we hope are in Britney Ever After, but it got us thinking: What are the other incredible, terrible, over-the-top, larger-than-life movies that Lifetime has done about celebrities over the years? And as we began compiling a greatest-hits list, we realized—wow, there are a lot. 

Ahead, find our picks for the nine best-ever celebrity lifetime movies, and feel free to add them to your watch list—once you’ve already seen Natasha Bassett star in Britney Ever After, of course.

The Brittany Murphy Story
The Brittany Murphy Story

Starring Amanda Fuller.

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B
Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B

Starring Alexandra Shipp.

The Unauthorized Full House Story
The Unauthorized Full House Story

Starring Garrett Brawith, Justin Mader, Justin Gaston, and many others. 

The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story
The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story

Starring Sam Kindseth, Dylan EverettTiera Skovbye, and many others. 

Liz & Dick
Liz & Dick

Starring Lindsay Lohan.

Whitney
Whitney

Starring Yaya DaCosta.

Grace of Monaco
Grace of Monaco

Starring Nicole Kidman.

The Anna Nicole Story
The Anna Nicole Story

Starring Agnes Bruckner.

William & Kate
William & Kate
Starring Camilla Luddington and Nico Evers-Swindell.
