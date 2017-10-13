The Top 21 Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to get some couple costume inspiration than from your favorite Hollywood celebrity power couples. These celebs know how to wear a costume, and whether they’re sexy or silly, they’re definitely memorable. Not only did they pull out all the stops with their looks, but they even took the extra step to coordinate with their loved one. From Batman and Robin to Beauty and the Beast and even Hillary and Bill Clinton, these celebs know how to get their Halloween on.
Of course, you don’t have to pull a Heidi Klum every year to be the life of the Halloween party. Some of these celebs keep their costumes surprisingly simple. It’s the coordination that is key. Especially when the kids get involved. Family Halloween costumes are a whole other level of adorableness.
Scroll through our slideshow to see the best celebrity Halloween couple costumes through the years.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got into character as Grease's Danny and Sandy for Halloween 2016.
Photo:
jessicasimpson/Instagram
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum
Photo:
jennadewan/Instagram
Mark Ballas & BC Jean
Photo:
markballas/Instagram
Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and her entire family got in on the Avengers fun for Halloween 2016.
Photo:
kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West
Back when they were dating, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West dressed up as Catwoman and Batman in 2012.
Photo:
WireImage
Sophia Bush & Austin Nichols
Back before they split, Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols sported Katy Perry and Russell Brand costumes in 2010.
Photo:
WireImage
Josh Duhamel & Fergie
Photo:
joshduhamel/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady
Photo:
Gisele/Instagram
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
"His Moon and his Stars," Dax Shepard said of this photo with wife Kristen Bell as his Khaleesi. Awwww!
Photo:
@daxshepard1/Twitter
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got creative with their 2008 costume as cookies and milk.
Photo:
WireImage
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made the perfect Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers back in 2014.
Photo:
juleshough/Instagram
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford rocked out in 2015 as Hells Angels.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nick & Vanessa Lachey
Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the whole family involved for their adorable Frozen movie costume.
Photo:
vanessalachey/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
Photo:
NPH/Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out as Bill and Hillary Clinton for Halloween 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart made sexy, creepy skeletons for Halloween 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jionni Lavalle
Snooki and her family looked picture-perfect as the cast of Star Wars for Halloween 2015.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in..." Justin Timberlake wrote.
Photo:
justintimberlake/Instagram
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Photo:
beyonce/Instagram
Heidi Klum & Seal
Halloween just isn't Halloween without an epic Heidi Klum costume. Here she is in 2011 with Seal as characters from Planet of the Apes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller won Halloween with this Moonrise Kingdom costume in 2016.
Photo:
larryfisherman/Instagram