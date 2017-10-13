StyleCaster
The Top 21 Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

Jessica Hickam
by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to get some couple costume inspiration than from your favorite Hollywood celebrity power couples. These celebs know how to wear a costume, and whether they’re sexy or silly, they’re definitely memorable. Not only did they pull out all the stops with their looks, but they even took the extra step to coordinate with their loved one. From Batman and Robin to Beauty and the Beast and even Hillary and Bill Clinton, these celebs know how to get their Halloween on.

Of course, you don’t have to pull a Heidi Klum every year to be the life of the Halloween party. Some of these celebs keep their costumes surprisingly simple. It’s the coordination that is key. Especially when the kids get involved. Family Halloween costumes are a whole other level of adorableness.

Scroll through our slideshow to see the best celebrity Halloween couple costumes through the years.

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson as Danny and Sandy
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson got into character as Grease's Danny and Sandy for Halloween 2016.

Photo: jessicasimpson/Instagram
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan as Beauty and the Beast
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum captioned the family Halloween pic, "Two belles and a beast."

Photo: jennadewan/Instagram
Mark Ballas and BC Jean as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love
Mark Ballas & BC Jean

Mark Ballas and BC Jean channeled their inner rockers in 2015 as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Photo: markballas/Instagram
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian as Avengers
Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her entire family got in on the Avengers fun for Halloween 2016.

Photo: kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Batman and Catwoman
Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West

Back when they were dating, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West dressed up as Catwoman and Batman in 2012.

Photo: WireImage
Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols as Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Sophia Bush & Austin Nichols

Back before they split, Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols sported Katy Perry and Russell Brand costumes in 2010.

Photo: WireImage
Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Mr. Incredible and the Joker
Josh Duhamel & Fergie

"Had an Incredible Halloween with these jokers!" Duhamel captioned this 2016 family picture.

Photo: joshduhamel/Instagram
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

Patriots fan or not, you can't deny Tom Brady makes an adorable Cowardly Lion with Gisele Bündchen on his arm as Dorothy.

Photo: Gisele/Instagram
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as Daenerys and Khal Drogo
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

"His Moon and his Stars," Dax Shepard said of this photo with wife Kristen Bell as his Khaleesi. Awwww!

Photo: @daxshepard1/Twitter
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as Cookies and Milk
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon got creative with their 2008 costume as cookies and milk.

Photo: WireImage
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich as Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made the perfect Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers back in 2014.

Photo: juleshough/Instagram
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford rocked out in 2015 as Hells Angels.

Photo: Getty Images
Nick and Vanessa Lachey as Frozen characters
Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the whole family involved for their adorable Frozen movie costume.

Photo: vanessalachey/Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Charlie Chaplin and Groucho
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka dressed as Charlie Chaplin and Groucho Marx for Halloween 2016.

Photo: NPH/Instagram
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Bill and Hillary Clinton
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out as Bill and Hillary Clinton for Halloween 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart as skeletons
Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart made sexy, creepy skeletons for Halloween 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni Lavelle as Star Wars
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jionni Lavalle

Snooki and her family looked picture-perfect as the cast of Star Wars for Halloween 2015.

Photo: Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as Trolls
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in..." Justin Timberlake wrote.

Photo: justintimberlake/Instagram
Beyonce and Jay Z as Ken and Barbie
Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a picture-perfect group as Barbie and Ken dolls in 2016.

Photo: beyonce/Instagram
Heidi Klum and Seal as monkeys
Heidi Klum & Seal

Halloween just isn't Halloween without an epic Heidi Klum costume. Here she is in 2011 with Seal as characters from Planet of the Apes.

Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller as Moonrise Kingdom
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller won Halloween with this Moonrise Kingdom costume in 2016.

Photo: larryfisherman/Instagram

