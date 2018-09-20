StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen Over the Years

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen Over the Years

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen Over the Years
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to dust off the sewing kit, flex your DIY muscles, and get to work on the next epic Halloween costume that’ll make your friends and family fawn over you on Instagram. And while random influencers online are a great resource for Halloween inspo, it’s always fun to look back on how the rich and famous (a.k.a. our favorite celebrities) dressed up for one of the most festive and scary holidays of the year.

And just because you don’t have a supermodel budget to break out five clones of yourself for the sake of Halloween (*cough* Heidi Klum *cough*), you can still draw tons of inspiration from these Halloween-loving celebs on how do the holiday right. From Colton Haynes as Fiona from “Shrek” to the Knowles-Carters as Barbie dolls, here is a definitive list to the all-time best celebrity halloween costumes.

LeBron James

As Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It.

Photo: Instagram @kingjames.
Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

As Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Photo: Instagram @jennadewan.
Happy Halloween!!

Happy Halloween!!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen

As Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson and Miss Columbia.

Photo: Instagram @larsapippen.
☠️

☠️

Behati Prinsloo Levine

As a skeleton.

Photo: Instagram @behatiprinsloo.
Lady Gaga

As Edward Scissorhands.

Photo: Instagram @ladygaga.
joan and bette

joan and bette

Ariana Grande

As Bette Davis.

Photo: Instagram @arianagrande.
#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

As Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things.

Photo: Instagram @sarahhyland.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

As the Black Cat and Spider-Man.

Photo: Instagram @gigihadid.
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

As Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.

Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian.
did someone say 70’s

did someone say 70’s

Kaia Gerber

As a '70s disco diva.

Photo: Instagram @kaiagerber.
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Silas Timberlake

As Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie from Toy Story.

Photo: Instagram @jessicabiel.
Dua Lipa

As Harry Potter.

Photo: Instagram @dualipa.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum

As Jessica Rabbit.

Photo: Getty Images
"Been shopping with Dr. Seuss?" 💁🏽

"Been shopping with Dr. Seuss?" 💁🏽

Kelly Rowland

As Dionne from Clueless.

Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy

As Salt-N-Pepa.

STORM

STORM

Khloe Kardashian

As Storm from X-Men.

👰🏻

👰🏻

Kourtney Kardashian

As a vampire bride.

Nina Dobrev, Taylor Lautner

As Ryan Lochte.

Sarah Hyland

As a Fairy Queen of the Swamp.

Colton Haynes

As Miss Piggy.

Nortiness ensues

Nortiness ensues

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner

As "hash brownies."

Halloween 2016 / Dallas, TX

Halloween 2016 / Dallas, TX

Adele

As Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Amy Schumer

As Dustin from Stranger Things.

Jenna Dewan

As a unicorn.

Nina Dobrev

As the horse from The Revenant.

Katy Perry

As Hillary Clinton.

Holiday times 😘

Holiday times 😘

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

As a devil and Luigi.

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne

As Mario and Luigi.

Beyonce

As Barbie.

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady

As Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion.

Heidi Klum

As clones of herself.

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula

Poor unfortunate souls #Ursula

Colton Haynes

As Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Colton Haynes

As Princess Fiona from Shrek.

I know it's now November, but...

I know it's now November, but...

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

As The Avengers.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

As the characters from Trolls.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

As Eevee and Pikachu from Pokémon.

Jacob Tremblay

As Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

Madonna

As a clown.

Jacob Tremblay

As Maverick from Top Gun.

I probably should have mentioned I'm poison.....

I probably should have mentioned I'm poison.....

Sarah Michelle Gellar

As Poison Ivy.

Scary Spice

Scary Spice

Hailey Baldwin

As Barbie.

Two belles and a beast

Two belles and a beast

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum

As Belle and the Beast.

My godson was a bee so I was a beekeeper.

My godson was a bee so I was a beekeeper.

Mindy Kaling

As a beekeeper.