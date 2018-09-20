The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes We’ve Ever Seen Over the Years

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to dust off the sewing kit, flex your DIY muscles, and get to work on the next epic Halloween costume that’ll make your friends and family fawn over you on Instagram. And while random influencers online are a great resource for Halloween inspo, it’s always fun to look back on how the rich and famous (a.k.a. our favorite celebrities) dressed up for one of the most festive and scary holidays of the year.

And just because you don’t have a supermodel budget to break out five clones of yourself for the sake of Halloween (*cough* Heidi Klum *cough*), you can still draw tons of inspiration from these Halloween-loving celebs on how do the holiday right. From Colton Haynes as Fiona from “Shrek” to the Knowles-Carters as Barbie dolls, here is a definitive list to the all-time best celebrity halloween costumes.