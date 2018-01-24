These Celebrity Girls’ Trips Will Inspire You to Plan Your Own

The standard holiday vacation time may have just passed, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already creating a spreadsheet full of outfit ideas, places to go, and where to stay for your next trip. But sometimes family is too much—especially after the holiday season—and a little healthy time away from your partner seems nice. Enter the girls’ trip: the getaway that is packed with bestie bonding, carefree nights, and a shit ton of fun.
If you need some inspo or just want to fawn over gorgeous destinations (and ensembles), keep reading because we’ve gathered 10 of the best celebrity girls’ trips over the past couple of years. Not into beaches? Don’t worry, Julianne Hough and her gals have the best spot to go. Really into beaches? Take a page from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. And if you’re more about the party, Ciara, Serena Williams, and Kelly Rowland have your next girls’ getaway planned to a T.
Bahamas Babes
Back in November 2017, Kendall Jenner sailed away to the Bahamas with gal pals Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Renell Medrano, Camila Morrone, Isabella Peschardt, and Bella Hadid. The bunch took videos of the crystal-clear water, walked around the island, and relaxed their days away on a boat. Relaxation is good, but with girlfriends in a foreign place, it's always better.
Photo:
@kendalljenner
Mexico B-Day Bash
Nina Dobrev celebrated her 29th birthday right when she took her besties on a Mexican getaway in January 2018. Her #BdayWithMyBeaches included this fun dancing video where Dobrev, Keleigh Sperry, Lane Cheek, Lissa Bankston, and Nicole Cogan got down to Kesha’s "Woman." In addition to dancing, looks like there were plenty of drinks, lounges, and tacos. Talk about perfect.
Photo:
@nina
Old Friends and Miami
Have any old-time friends? Take a page from Karlie Kloss who went to Miami in July 2017 with Lane Holden, Brittney Dioneda, and Maddie Hanlen to celebrate being besties for 25 years. Kloss wrote, "No matter where I am, I never feel more at home than when I'm with my OG bff4ls." All we can see from the photos are robes, drinks, and sunglasses, but from the view and their smile, it's obvious this vacation was all about spending quality time with each other in a quality place.
Photo:
@karliekloss
Twerking Nashville
Nashville may be better known for its line dancing than twerking, but Issa Rae made sure her girls, Devin and Ab, cheered her on as she tipsy elevator-twerked on their August 2017 vacay. This looked like so much fun, we wish we were there for all the other moments, like bathing suit selfies, biscuit brunch, oh, and a casual Drake concert where the girls got to meet the rapper after. Pass on those beach vacations; Nashville seems to be where it's at.
Photo:
@issarae
Ladies of Las Vegas
Las Vegas might be known as a boys' town, but Ciara shut things down when she, Yolonda Frederick, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Hannai, César DeLeön Ramirêz, Erica, Valerie Vogt, Kiyah Wright, and Tyler Brittiní went to Sin City in June 2016. Drinks, Snapchat filters, and dancing seemed to be the theme for the girls with synchronized moves and a private cabana. As enviable as this party is, it gives great inspo for your next Vegas trip.
Photo:
@ciara
Miami Beach Models
Miami must be the place for models because Chanel Iman went on a July 2017 vacation with Heidy De la Rosa and Manon Bensaoud. The three girls were missing fellow model Rose Bertram, but that didn't stop them from soaking up the sun, drinking out of coconuts, and staying fit by hitting the gym a few times. No vacation is complete without a crew photo in bikini cover-ups and shorts to show fans just how much they're missing.
Photo:
@chaneliman
Coachella Queens
Relaxing with your girls is fun, but so is going to a four-day music festival. Jourdan Dunn did exactly this when she went to Coachella in April 2017 with friends Mélodie Monrose, Imaan Hammam, Grace Mahary, Riley Montana, and Sigail Currie. It was no lie when she captioned the photo "Blessing your timeline with some 🍫🍫🍫." To make the trip all the more private, the girls rolled up to the festival in their own party bus blasting hits, ready for the days ahead.
Photo:
@jourdandunn
Alaskan "Timberbabes"
Julianne Hough proved your girls' getaway doesn't have to hinge on bikinis when she, Lyndsey Hansen, Ciera Whittenburg, McCall Tycksen, Kristy Sowin, and Dezi Jaynes went on an Alaskan Cruise in August 2017. The pals from high school did classic Ketchikan things like crabbing and deep sea fishing.
Photo:
@juleshough
Mexico Mija
Girls trips don't have to be you and your 15 friends. Rather, sometimes getting away with your sister or another family member is all you need. In January 2017, Vanessa Hudgens and sister, Stella Hudgens, took to the shores of Mexico for a sisterly vacation. They enjoyed taco Tuesdays, sunny days, and glasses-of-wine-by-a-fire kind of nights.
Photo:
@vanessahudgens
Scotland Lasses
Hilary Duff had a true "incognito" vacation when she and unnamed friends went to Scotland in January 2017. The girls made sure not to distract from the Edinburgh Castle view when they adorned a Groucho disguise in Duff's boomerang. As if one castle wasn't enough, they also visited Dunfermline Abbey. Now we know Scotland is the perfect place for a truly princess-themed girls' trip.
Photo:
@hilaryduff