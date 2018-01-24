These Celebrity Girls’ Trips Will Inspire You to Plan Your Own

The standard holiday vacation time may have just passed, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already creating a spreadsheet full of outfit ideas, places to go, and where to stay for your next trip. But sometimes family is too much—especially after the holiday season—and a little healthy time away from your partner seems nice. Enter the girls’ trip: the getaway that is packed with bestie bonding, carefree nights, and a shit ton of fun.

If you need some inspo or just want to fawn over gorgeous destinations (and ensembles), keep reading because we’ve gathered 10 of the best celebrity girls’ trips over the past couple of years. Not into beaches? Don’t worry, Julianne Hough and her gals have the best spot to go. Really into beaches? Take a page from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. And if you’re more about the party, Ciara, Serena Williams, and Kelly Rowland have your next girls’ getaway planned to a T.