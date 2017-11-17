10 Celebrity-Hosted Friendsgivings We Want to Be Invited To

You’ve heard the spiel: Thanksgiving is about family. It’s the one time a year when you and your closest loved ones come together to stuff yourself with turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, while gabbing about what you’ve been thankful for that year. And though that’s all fine and dandy, sometimes the holiday is about turning up—which is why God invented Friendsgiving, the pregame to your family turkey dinner in which holiday traditions go out the window and are replaced with hilarious drunk anecdotes.

And though, of course, not all Friendsgivings have to be about turning up (ie: Lauren Conrad‘s or Jaime King‘s Food Network-worthy gatherings), we have to admit, Friendsgivings are far from your grandmother’s turkey dinners. No shade to Thanksgiving, but Friendsgivings feel like your usual lit parties—with a lot more food. Clearly, celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Kylie Jenner, and Amy Schumer are fans of the Thanksgiving pregame too, judging from the star-studded bashes they throw every year in lieu of or before the real turkey dinner begins.

To inspire your own Friendsgivings, we rounded up 10 celebrity-hosted Friendsgivings you’ll definitely want an invite to. See them, ahead, and may your Friendsgivings be just as A-list.