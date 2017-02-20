StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Fashion of the Cold Month of February

What's hot
by
Photo: Getty

Baby, it’s cold outside. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. It’s February, which means even the most fashionable celebs are bundled up out there—though, of course, plenty of them are also posting to their Instagrams in bikinis, because tropical travel is real. For our purposes, though, we scouted out our favorite looks from the stars this month, and found similar items on the internet. So, if you’re looking for a new coat—or just want to spruce up your wardrobe—we’ve got you covered.

Ahead, find RihannaSofia RichieShay MitchellAshley Graham, and others at the ready for a little winter outfit inspo. Yes, you may be sick of your winter coat already—who isn’t?—but these well-heeled ladies just might get you excited about bundling up again. If not, our apologies. At least spring is just a month away!

Rihanna
Rihanna

If you can't afford RiRi's Dior tee, we've got you covered.

Photo: instagram / @badgalriri

"We Should All Be Feminists" Tee, $14.90; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Waterproof Boots, $170; at Timberland

Photo: Timberland
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Photo: instagram

Long Denim Open-Front Coat, $76.80 (was $128); at Gap

Photo: Gap

Faux Leather Knee-High Boots, $33.60 (was $48); at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham

Jo Olive Satin Slip Dress, $58; at Tobi

Photo: Tobi

Million Sock Boots, $100 (was $150); at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie

Plus Size Longline Trench Coat, $32.99 (was $47.90); at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

High Waisted Jersey Knit Wide Leg Dress Pant, $35.94 (was $59.90); at Express

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: instagram / @alessandraambrosio

Taupe Tailored Longline Wool Coat, $42.90 (was $56); at Make Me Chic

Photo: Make Me Chic

Adidas Stan Smith Metallic Sneakers, $74; at Selfridges

Photo: Selfridges
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

MA-1 Flight Jacket, $140; at Alpha Industries 

Photo: Alpha Industries

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece, $100; at Nike

Photo: Nike
Photo: instagram / @romeestrijd

Express One Eleven Velour Zip Front Hoodie, $35.94 (was $55.90); at Express

Photo: Express

Express One Eleven Velour Jogger Pant, $35.94 (was $55.90); at Express

Photo: Express
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: instagram / @shaymitchell

Carrie Cami, $98; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Straight Wide-Leg Trousers, $298; at Alice + Olivia

Photo: Alice + Olivia

