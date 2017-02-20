The Best Celebrity Fashion of the Cold Month of February

Baby, it’s cold outside. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. It’s February, which means even the most fashionable celebs are bundled up out there—though, of course, plenty of them are also posting to their Instagrams in bikinis, because tropical travel is real. For our purposes, though, we scouted out our favorite looks from the stars this month, and found similar items on the internet. So, if you’re looking for a new coat—or just want to spruce up your wardrobe—we’ve got you covered.

Ahead, find Rihanna, Sofia Richie, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, and others at the ready for a little winter outfit inspo. Yes, you may be sick of your winter coat already—who isn’t?—but these well-heeled ladies just might get you excited about bundling up again. If not, our apologies. At least spring is just a month away!