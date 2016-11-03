Best Celebrity Fall Outfits This Year: Velvet Boots, Worn Denim, Fierce Jackets

Nights are chilly, days are warm, sunshine abounds—it must be fall. As we hit just about the halfway point between summer and winter, we’ve put away all of our denim cutoffs and sundresses and made room in our tiny closets for oversize sweaters and bomber jackets (hey, we live in New York). And as the cold sets in and we find ourselves layering more and baring less and less skin, we turn to celebrities to see how they’re holding up in the new temperatures—specifically, how they’re styling their fall looks.

After a summer full of sandals, it can be hard to feel inspired to try something new, and way too easy to throw on whatever you favored last year. As such, a quick flip through the stars’ style playbooks always inspires new ways of pairing this sweater with that skirt, or these booties with those high-waisted jeans. For example, Solange absolutely killed it in worn vintage-y denim that looks very much like Frame’s covetable Nouveau le Mix jeans, a white tank top, and a sheer white duster coat that made the whole thing look modern and very fall; Rihanna wore a jean miniskirt over an extra-long men’s oxford shirt (peeking out the bottom of the skirt to make things feel unexpected) and supremely now blue velvet boots; and Rita Ora took airport style to the next level in a statement coat, knotted leather cord choker, and the ubiquitous sock boots we’re seeing everywhere.

The good news is that most of these looks are obtainable with just one or two updates to your wardrobe—you may not have a sheer duster coat, but we’re willing to bet you already have a white tank top lying around, and you might not have blue velvet boots yet, but who doesn’t have a denim miniskirt in the back of her closet? Click through the slideshow to get a taste of how celebs are styling fall—and consider this your spot-on fashion inspo to last through the end of the year.