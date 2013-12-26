The 12 Hottest New Celebrity Couples of 2013

As some of our favorite celebrity couples were calling it quits this year, others were just getting started. Here’s the lowdown on the 12 hottest romances of 2013 that are so new, we haven’t even had time yet to give them a couples name like Kimye or Brangelina. Something to aspire to in 2014…

There was an instant connection for Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg in March, when he was a guest on her steamy VH1 talk show. By July, these two ’90s stars were a legit couple.

Taylor Lautner made Twihards cry circa June, when he and his “Tracers” co-star, Marie Avgeropoulos, became official. They’re pretty gorgeous together though, no?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started off 2013 in relationships with other women (yes, women), but by April, these two former co-stars were an item. Amber even went with Johnny on his press tour in July for “Lone Ranger.”

Even though they technically dated in 2012, the fans didn’t find out until 2013, so they count! Now, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are reportedly engaged.

For the rest of the story head to OK! Magazine.



More from OK! Magazine

The Best Celebrity Baby Names of 2013

Get Details on Jwoww’s First Pregnancy!

Celebrities Who Are Shorter Than 5″3