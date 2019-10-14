5 Celebrity Cookbooks to Add a Star-Studded Splash to Your Next Dinner

Scroll To See More Images

While many A-list celebrities have the luxury (and the budget) to have an in-house chef prepare their meals or dine out at five-star restaurants on the daily, like many non-celebs, some of them actually enjoy the culinary arts as a hobby and a passion. Now, as someone who is admittedly pretty green when it comes to whipping up anything but an average omelet or microwavable burrito in the kitchen, the appeal of not having to cook is pretty compelling, so it’s a bit hard for me to comprehend this mentality. In fact, some of these celebs like cooking so much, they’ve even released their own cookbooks. As a way to motivate myself to cook more (and to cook better meals when I’m trying to impress), I’ve been on the hunt to find the best celebrity cookbooks chock full of recipes that will please everyone, regardless of your culinary preferences or dietary restrictions.

Whether you’re looking for clean eating, gluten-free or sinful recipes to spice up your breakfast, dinner, lunch and dessert game, these star-studded cookbooks will help you elevate your next meal or snack without the hassle or disappointment. From old-school soul food classic dishes courtesy of hip hop legend Snoop Dogg, to nutritious smoothies and bowls that wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow whips up for her family, there’s something for everyone, regardless of your taste, diet or level of expertise.

1. Cravings: Recipes For All The Food You Want to Eat

I may be biased, seeing as how I’m a huge Chrissy Teigen fan, but this is truly one of my favorite cookbooks to follow when I’m trying to impress someone (or just impress myself). Teigen’s collection of beginner-friendly cookbook is full of delicious recipes, and interspersed with funny anecdotes and pieces of advice in the kitchen and out. She even tells you how to use bacon as a home fragrance substitute. I mean, what a hack!

2. From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen

When I think of Snoop Dogg, gin and juice and hip hop come to mind — not cooking (despite his VH1 TV show with Martha Stewart, of course). But alas, the West Coast hip hop icon has released a comprehensive book of recipes “OG soul food,” including baked mac and cheese, Frito BBQ twists and even filet mignon. He puts his own spin on classic recipes, which makes it fun to make and more flavorful.

3. True Roots: A Mindful Kitchen with More Than 100 Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar

Kirsten Cavallari may be know for her career as a reality TV show star during her teens, but the mother of three has transformed into a bona fide wellness expert. Now, Cavallari has a collection of her favorite gluten-free, low-sugar and non-dairy recipes that don’t compromise on taste or flavor. Some of the best intriguing (and healthy) recipes include lax banana quinoa muffins, organic and protein-rich bison and veggie kabobs, and there’s even flour-less zucchini almond butter blondie recipe.

4. The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal

Gwyneth Paltrow’s commitment to nutrition and clean eating is nothing new, but the Goop founder and Macadam Award winning actress now has a new cookbook dedicated to simple, clean recipes with specific health benefits, including reducing inflammation, adrenal support, heart health and heavy metal detoxing. The collection of health-focused dishes and snacks ranges from smoothies to bowls and everything in between.

5. Together: Our Community Cookbook

After the Grenfell Tower fire in London, a group of women got together to cook meals for their neighbors and families, which ultimate lead to the inception of this touching book of recipes. Meghan Markle writes the foreword to this culturally and socially charged cookbook, which includes dishes like Coconut Chicken Curry, Persian Chicken with Barberry Rice, and Caramelized Plum Upside-Down Cake.