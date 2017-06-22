10 Celebrity Bromances That Are Total Friendship Goals

We love Hollywood couples. Two A-listers who fall in love on set and become the on-screen epitome of love—what’s not to like? But, let’s be real, Hollywood “It” couples are slowly becoming things of the past. We’re moving on to something else: Hollywood bromances.
Since the beginning of time (or at least since Ben Affleck and Matt Damon gave us total friendship goals at the 1998 Oscars), celebrity bromances have been a fixation we can’t get enough of. From fawning over each other in interviews to the bro-ey hugs on the red carpet, famous dude love is on the rise.
Click through for 10 envy-worthy celebrity bromances. (If you thought your friendship was solid, wait until you see Ben and Matt’s.)
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum
After starring in two remakes of "21 Jump Street," the actors have gotten pretty buddy buddy. In 2014, Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan, joked to Jimmy Kimmel that she had become "the third wheel" in her husband's budding romance with Hill. She even went as far to call their friendship "the most amazing bromance."
Kanye West and Jay Z
Despite the rappers collaborating several times over the years , West still geeks out over being friends with the multi-Grammy-winning artist. "Sitting here in the studio 2 hours out of London, It's really setting in on me that I'm actually doing a rap album with JAY-Z," West tweeted in 2010. To add more cuteness, West even dedicated a song, "Big Brother," to his musical mentor in 2007.
Though their relationship seems to be on the rocks after West publicly called out Jay Z for not visiting his wife, Kim Kardashian, after she was robbed in Paris, we're still hoping that the bromance pulls through.
Lance Armstrong and Matthew McConaughey
The famous men have a lot in common—they both call Austin, Texas their home, they both enjoy shirtless runs on the beach, they both love tropical vacations—so, naturally, of course a bromance would brew.
Though the duo faced a rough patch in their bromance in 2013—when McConaughey revealed that he was "pissed" at Armstrong for admitting to using dope to enhance his performance as a bicyclist—McConaughey said he's come to accept Armstrong as a friend again. While their bromance probably wasn't what it was, we're hoping someday we'll see them get to the point of shirtless jogging again.
Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Posey
As besties on "Teen Wolf" and bros IRL, the MTV stars are an example of how a bromance can bloom on-set and off. The duo, who admitted they hope to be "lifelong friends," have even taken their bromance to the physical level. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Posey confessed that he kisses O'Brien "all the time," while O'Brien revealed that he's seen Posey's bare behind "multiple times."
Seth Rogen and Zac Efron
Unlike most bromances on this list, the "Neighbors" stars' relationship didn't get off at the best start. In a 2015 interview with People, Rogen confessed he didn't have the best perception of Efron before he met him.
“I was expecting to not like him very much when I first met him,” Rogen said. “The first time I met him I assumed he’d be a little fucker, but that was eight years ago.”
Of course, Efron won him over and the duo quickly bonded over their similar comedic interests. "He rebranded comedy, and I identified with it, every single part of it: mind, body and spirit," Efron told People. However, like the dysfunctional bromance they are, the duo still poke fun of each other now and then, especially when it has to do with comparing physiques.
