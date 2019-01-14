25 Must-See Celebrity Photobombs on the Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially awards season, which means one thing: red carpet photobombs. As excited as we are to find out which movie will win Best Picture at the Oscars or what Lupita Nyong’o will wear on the red carpet, celebrity photobombs are the real star of awards season. And with awards season in full swing, we have one question: What are the best celebrity photobombs on the red carpet ever?

With dozens of cameras on the red carpet, there’s bound to be a star—or five—who takes advantage of the situation to photobomb their fellow celebrities. From silly faces to kooky gestures, celebrities sure know how to prank each other, and it’s completely for our enjoyment. We mean, just take a look at the media attention around the the Fiji Water Girl at the 2019 Golden Globes, who photobombed dozens of celebrities, from Jamie Lee Curtis to Richard Madden.

But with so many celebrity photobombs happening on the red carpet, which ones are the most memorable? We looked at dozens of pictures to find out and narrow down our 25 favorites, from Sarah Paulson’s iconic reaction to Madonna at the 2016 Met Gala to Tina Fey’s hilarious photobomb of Mariska Hargitay at the 2009 Emmys. Check out the best celebrity photobombs in red carpet history ahead.

Jennifer Lawrence

As Taylor Swift was being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest for E! News at the 2014 Golden Globes, she was photobombed by Lawrence who snuck up behind her and made this priceless face. “The single most important photo from the #goldenglobes red carpet,” Seacrest captioned an Instagram of the moment.

Aaron Paul

When he saw his Breaking Bad costar, Bryan Cranston, pose for a photographer at the 2013 Emmys, he took his shot and posed alongside him.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Cumberbatch thought fast when he saw U2 at the 2014 Oscars and jumped high enough to be seen in the back of their picture. Not one member of the band noticed.

Cara Delevingne

When Delevingne saw Sienna Miller on the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala, she knew immediately she had to photobomb her with silly face and her tongue out.

Christina Applegate

Applegate kept it classic with bunny ears when she passed Leslie Man at the U.K. premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013.

Dustin Hoffman and Jack Black

Angelina Jolie was photobombed by not one but two celebrities at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. At a screening for their film, Kung Fu Panda, Hoffman and Black photobombed their costar by poking their heads out from a wall.

Emma Stone

When she saw her then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield taking photos at the after party for the Off-Broadway show, BULL at Brits, in 2013, she knew she would sneak her head between them and give the camera a knowing look. James Corden can also be seen attempting to photobomb in the back.

Emma Thompson

Thompson had the same reaction as us when she saw Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 SAG awards, where she photobombed her on the red carpet and made this face.

Fiji Water Girl

She might not be a celebrity but the Fiji Water Girl, model Kelleth Cuthbert, made a ton of noise after the 2019 Golden Globes when she was seen photobombing celebrities like Heidi Klum, Kiki Layne and Richard Madden with a full tray of Fiji Water bottles.

Gisele Bündchen

As Anne Hathaway showed off her bag at the 2013 Met Gala, Bündchen took the opportunity to photobomb her, as the model’s husband, Tom Brady, looks away, unaware of his wife’s prank.

Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway can’t catch a break. The actress was photobombed again by Jared Leto at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar party where Leto jumped out from behind her and flashed his Oscar, which he won that year for his role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Jennifer Lawrence

At the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013, Lawrence surprised her cast and crew, including Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Nina Jacobson and Jena Malone, by raising her arms behind them and photobombing them. The only one who seems to notice is Malone.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

When Ferguson saw Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom taking a couples photo at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars party, he took the opportunity to jump behind them and photobomb them.

Joe Jonas

Longtime friends Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas took this photo at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards, but in the middle of the two is Lovato’s ex and Jonas’s brother, Joe Jonas, photobombing them with a silly face.

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake showed his love for his wife, Jessica Biel, at the 2017 Oscars by photobombing her as she posed on the red carpet.

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson was everyone when she pointed at Ellen DeGeneres at the 2013 Grammys, as the comedian took a photo with her wife, Portia de Rossi, unaware of Clarkson’s photobomb.

KJ Apa

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took a sweet photo together at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, but their couples picture was ruined (or made better?) by their Riverdale costar, Apa, who photobombed them from behind.

Lena Dunham

When she saw Joe Jonas posing on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, Dunham saw her opportunity and took it by posing for the cameras right behind him.

Lupita Nyong’o

After winning an Oscar in 2014 for her role in 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o photobombed her fellow winners, Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey, by making a fast silly face.

Nicole Kidman

Russell Crowe and Meryl Streep took this sweet photo at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards in 2012, but what makes the picture even better is Kidman in the back, looking right at the camera.

Oscar Isaac

At the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, Isaac photobombed his costar, Adam Driver, by pretending to punch him in the back of his head.

Sarah Hyland

Hyland photobombed Angie Harmon and her Modern Family costar, Julie Bowen, at Elle’s Women in Television event in 2015 by dancing behind them and making this face.

Sarah Paulson

Paulson’s reaction to seeing Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala was everything when she made this face as Madonna and designer Jeremy Scott walked the red carpet in front of her.

Tina Fey

Fey did the perfect photobomb when Mariska Hargitay posed in front of her at the 2009 Emmys.

Usher

Kim Kardashian thought she was alone at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, but to her surprise, Usher was behind her photobombing. Even the photographers in the back looked amused by the singer’s prank.