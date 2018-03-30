StyleCaster
30 Stylish Celebrity Coachella Outfits to Inspire Your Festival Fashion

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Coachella 2018 is only a few weeks away. But before you lay down hundreds of dollars for a new SoCal-appropriate wardrobe for the biggest music festival of the year, take a look at what celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Vanessa Hudgens wore. Coachella is unlike any other music festival, soundwise and stylewise, so putting a significant amount of thought into your outfits (and the inevitable Instagrams) is a necessity.

MORE: Celebrity Beauty Looks That’ll Get You Excited for Festival Season

To inspire your Coachella wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the most iconic, drool-worthy, and Instagram-appropriate outfits celebrities have worn to Coachella in recent years. Whether you’re into floral two-pieces or all-suede everything, these celebrity Coachella ensembles will jump-start your creative juices. Take a look at what the stars wore to Coachella, and who knows? Maybe you have a few of their pieces hiding in your closet.

1 of 30
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravtiz
Zoë Kravitz

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Coachella 2016

Photo: Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding

Coachella 2016

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna

Coachella 2011

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Haim
Haim

Coachella 2014

Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Coachella 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Paris and Nicky Hilton
Paris and Nicky Hilton

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Coachella 2016

Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Coachella 2014

Photo: Getty Images
Fergie
Fergie

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Coachella 2013

Photo: Getty Images
Christina Millian
Christina Milian

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Coachella 2017

Photo: Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza González

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images

