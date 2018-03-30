30 Stylish Celebrity Coachella Outfits to Inspire Your Festival Fashion

Coachella 2018 is only a few weeks away. But before you lay down hundreds of dollars for a new SoCal-appropriate wardrobe for the biggest music festival of the year, take a look at what celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Vanessa Hudgens wore. Coachella is unlike any other music festival, soundwise and stylewise, so putting a significant amount of thought into your outfits (and the inevitable Instagrams) is a necessity.

To inspire your Coachella wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the most iconic, drool-worthy, and Instagram-appropriate outfits celebrities have worn to Coachella in recent years. Whether you’re into floral two-pieces or all-suede everything, these celebrity Coachella ensembles will jump-start your creative juices. Take a look at what the stars wore to Coachella, and who knows? Maybe you have a few of their pieces hiding in your closet.