The Chicest Celebrity Outfits from Coachella 2018

The Chicest Celebrity Outfits from Coachella 2018

by
The Chicest Celebrity Outfits from Coachella 2018
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Coachella might be known as a music festival, but that doesn’t mean that you can disregard the fashion. Every year, celebrities from Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens to Ariel Winter put on their best wigs, floppy hats, and suede boots and join thousands of fans under the hot Southern California sun to watch some of the biggest and hottest artists in the music industry perform back to back.

And though, like everyone on the planet, we were excited to watch Beyoncé perform at her first concert since giving birth to twins in July 2017, what we’re equally looking forward to is seeing what the celebrities are wearing to one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

From lace cover-ups and bell-bottom pants to intricate prints, Coachella fashion is in a category of its own. We might not all have been able to attend this year’s festival, but at least we can live vicariously by viewing the head-turning celebrity fashion from Coachella weekend. See the best looks ahead.

1 of 40
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes
Photo: Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

💗🦄✨☀️

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

View this post on Instagram

💗🦄✨☀️

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Taylor Hill
Elsa Hosk
View this post on Instagram

Day 2. Let’s go 🌸☀️🌵🌴

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

View this post on Instagram

Day 2. Let’s go 🌸☀️🌵🌴

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Lais Ribeiro
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

pre-cardi lunchin 🌭🍋🌵

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

View this post on Instagram

pre-cardi lunchin 🌭🍋🌵

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi Hadid
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

extra af. #chella18

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

extra af. #chella18

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna
Hailey Baldwin
Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes
Photo: Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Romee Strijd
Romee Strijd
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Day 2 was even better! #coachella ❤️

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

View this post on Instagram

Day 2 was even better! #coachella ❤️

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Sara Sampaio
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Photo: Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro
Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Kate Bosworth
View this post on Instagram

Rita Chelita 😍

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

View this post on Instagram

Rita Chelita 😍

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Rita Ora
Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

flips. buckles. leather.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

flips. buckles. leather.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Beyoncé
Normani Kordei
Normani Kordei
Photo: Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

Chella Vibes with @levis #liveinlevis

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

View this post on Instagram

Chella Vibes with @levis #liveinlevis

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Joan Smalls
View this post on Instagram

when u finna run outta hangers.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

when u finna run outta hangers.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna
Olivia Culpo

The Chic Decor Trend That Will Cost You Less Than $50

The Chic Decor Trend That Will Cost You Less Than $50
