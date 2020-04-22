These CBD Beverages Are So Necessary When You Need A Moment To Unwind

At the end of the day, we all need a little time to ourselves to relax, unwind and let go of the stresses in our lives. For some, that might mean meditating or taking a much-needed nap; while for others, it might look like making a cocktail, or indulging in something more herbal. If, however, you’re more inclined to try something less stimulating than alcohol or smoking weed, we went ahead and found the best CBD drinks you can order online and try ASAP. While CBD is taken from the marijuana plant, it only contains trace amounts (if any) of THC. This means you can achieve a nice relaxing feeling without actually getting high. It’s a win/win situation, and perhaps the refreshing and calming moment your daily routine needs.

For fans of sparkling water, flavored seltzers, sodas, teas and even cold brew, brands have come up with ways to infuse them all with CBD. These CBD beverages are just like the ones you already purchase and drink daily—only with a little added natural relaxation element. Whether you want to try something new (like a Honeydew Melon-flavored CBD soda) or stick with flavors you know and love (like blackberry, lime or a classic cold brew flavor), there’s a drinkable CBD product waiting for you. Plus, if you’ve still got a hankering for something stronger, you can use these CBD drinks to make a delicious cocktail. There are no rules, baby.

While these CBD beverages typically come in packs, some are larger than others. So, if you’re a CBD newbie and want to start out with a small pack, have no fear. From 4-packs to 12-packs (and beyond!), there are plenty of options. Of course, you can always just choose the flavors that sound delicious to you. And trust us: There are a lot of flavors from which to choose. Go classic or go bold—You can’t lose either way.

Shop our favorite 11 CBD drink brands below, and get ready to feel relaxed AF.

1. Recess Sparkling Water with Hemp Extract & Adaptogens

Take your sparkling water obsession to a new level with these delicious (and aesthetically pleasing, if we’re being honest) Recess CBD drinks. In flavors like peach ginger, pomegranate hibiscus and blackberry chai, what’s not to love?

2. Vybes CBD Green Teas

Each of these green tea-based CBD beverages from Vybes contain 25 mg of hemp extract from hemp CBD grown in Colorado. Of course, if blueberry mint isn’t really your jam, there are six flavors in total—including burning mandarin and strawberry lavender.

3. Mary Joe CBD Cold Brew

If you’re looking for something to amp you up and calm you down at the same time, go ahead and reach for these CBD cold brew coffees from Mary Joe. Plus, there’s no denying the design on these bottles is seriously cool. Your mornings just got a little bit more aesthetic—and relaxed.

4. Cloud Water CBD Beverages

Seriously, these CBD brands kill it on the packaging. Of course, that’s not all there is to love about these Cloud Water CBD beverages. In unique and refreshing flavors like blood orange and coconut as well as grapefruit, basil and mint, these drinks are perfect for warm weather.

5. Sprig Melon CBD-Infused Beverages

This refreshing drink is basically the same as your favorite zero-sugar sparkling soda—only with the added benefits of CBD. Flavored with no artificial sweeteners and only seven ingredients in total, this CBD soda from Sprig might just become your new go-to feel-good treat.

6. Cleen Craft Non-Alcoholic CBD Cocktails

If you don’t want to commit to a 12 or 8-pack of CBD-infused beverages just yet, try out this 4-pack of CBD non-alcoholic ginger cocktails from Cleen Craft. You can also opt for the cola or lime flavors if you’re not a huge ginger fan. It’s an easy (and delicious) way to try out CBD drinks for the first time.

7. Wyld CBD Sparkling Water

This assorted 4-pack of CBD sparkling water from Wyld is another way to test out drinkable CBD products. The pack comes with four different flavors: blood orange, blackberry, lemon and raspberry—so there’s a little something for everyone.

8. Cannabinoid Creations Hemp Soda

Go ahead and bust out the bottle opener, because this treat from Cannabinoid Creations is basically a vintage-inspired soda with a CBD twist. In wild flavors like High Tide Honeydew Melon, Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Grape Limeade and classic soda flavors like Ginger Ale and Orange Cream, you’re definitely going to want to try a pack or two.

9. Kickback CBD Drinks

If you’d rather brew your own coffee than purchase bottles that have already been made—Kickback has some seriously popular cold brew options, too—consider this Kickback CBD ground coffee your new morning favorite. Each bag contains 16 servings and can last you up to two weeks—depending on how many cups a day you drink, of course. The brand also has CBD lemonades in various flavors, if you’re not a big coffee-drinker.

10. Harney and Sons CBD Teas

These CBD beverages from Harney and Sons come in three different “vibes,” if you will: Focus, Cruise and Refresh. Each are made with different teas and flavors, and all three have different amounts of CBD. So, depending on how much CBD you want at any given time, you can choose the tea that’s right for you.

11. Queen City Hemp CBD Seltzer

There’s nothing like a refreshing seltzer on a hot day—or inside while enjoying the air conditioning—and these CBD seltzers from Queen City Hemp are about to be your new favorite warm-weather drink. They come in four different fruity flavors, too, so you can switch up depending on your mood.

