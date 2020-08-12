My Quarantine Cat Has Better Home Decor Than I Do

Like many of you, I was feeling pretty lonely during stay-at-home orders in March and April. I live alone and didn’t want to see any friends or family just in case they or I was contagious. I figured it was the perfect time to adopt a cat, something I’ve always wanted to do but was worried about my allergies. (More on that later.) A few days after deciding, along came a 5-month-old, fiery Calico with so much energy, I really didn’t know what I was in for. I did know I had to get her the best cat accessories that not only look nice in my small one-bedroom apartment but also will keep her entertained and happy. Shopping, I can do.

I’m not alone in rescuing a furry friend during this time. Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), told NBC News that the organization has seen a 70 percent increase in animals entering foster care in their New York City and Los Angeles programs compared last year. With so much time at home, it’s the perfect moment to provide a temporary or permanent home for an animal in need.

Buffy Summers (yes, I named her) came to me from the streets of South LA. Like I said, I’ve never seen a kitten with so much energy. She (still) scratches everything, plays with absolutely everything and knocks over anything in her way. It’s made for an interesting four months but I couldn’t be happier with my decision. Animals truly do help emotionally during a stressful time. There’s no better feeling than when she plays with a toy I bought her or lays in her cat bed, purring. That brings us to the shopping.

While I wanted to the best for my cat, I also didn’t want my space to turn into a playpen with cheesy “princess” beds and oversized cat trees. There’s a lot of that out there. Luckily, there are also a ton of chic, actually cool-looking cat accessories that fit right into any apartment style. Products for cats have come a long way recently and it’s seriously impressive. In addition to “fun” things for Buffy, I also grabbed some upgrades to boring necessities, such as a stylish litter box and cordless vacuum to pick up all her hair. (There’s a lot of it.)

If you recently got a kitty and are in the mood to shop, below are some must-haves to get you started. I also included a few luxe wish-list items because why not?

Iris Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop

I wasn’t sure if Buffy was going to figure this top-entry litter box out but if you read the thousands of Amazon reviews, you’ll see all cats do. (They’re that smart.) It’s much nicer looking than usual open boxes.

Cat Person Canopy Bed

This this 3-in-1 bed makes cats feel like they’re in their own little cave and it looks nice enough to sit near your couch.

Armarkat Cat Tree

Shopping & Commerce Editor Mia Maguire and I both purchased this unobtrusive cat tree that our furry friends love. It was easy to put together and blends right into our spaces.

Boots & Barkley Fish Tacos Cat Toy Set

I have a love/hate relationship with these squishy cat toys and it looks like I’m not the only one. They have a 5-star rating on Target’s website for how addicted kitties get to these things. Buffy wakes me up multiple times a night by dropping it onto my chest. I’ve already brought a replacement set.

Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post

Every West Coast cat needs this cactus scratching post.

Cat Dancer 101 Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy

All cat parents know the magic of this $2 toy that keeps kitties busy for hours.

Veken Pet Fountain

Cats need fresh water at all times. If you don’t want to change their bowl all day long, invest in a water fountain and make your life easier.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Like I mentioned earlier, I’m pretty allergic to cats. Because there’s no way I’m getting rid of Buffy, I take allergy medicine and make sure to use my Dyson every day. This magical vacuum picks up every single one of her hairs—I didn’t even know it was possible for my carpet to get this clean. I really think it’s helping my allergies.

Cat Person Mesa Bowl

This ergonomic bowl (and complimentary tray) kept my playful kitten from knocking over her food for fun.

Real Tree Cats Store Wood Scratching Post

This chic wall scratching post might make your kitty stop scratching the sofa. Maybe.