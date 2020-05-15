If Your Go-To Casual Look Is a Cute Dress, You Need to Add These to Your Collection

There’s a time and place for playing dress up, but just because you don’t feel like dressing to the nines doesn’t mean you don’t feel like wearing a dress. After all, dresses are one of the comfiest articles of clothing you can own: They’re usually light and airy, and sometimes require the bare minimum accessorizing. So if you don’t have a few dresses hanging in your closet right now, we highly insist you add one or five to your wardrobe so you always have one in reach for your go-to casual look.

Maybe you associate dresses with formal occasions, in which case “casual dress” probably sounds like an oxymoron. We get it, but we also promise it’s not. While it’s definitely important to have a gown or cocktail dress hanging in your closet for when special events come up, casual-look dresses are key to a comfy capsule wardrobe. There are T-shirt dresses you can slip on and head out the door in, cocktail style numbers for office parties or happy hour with your best girlfriends, and even flowy wrap dresses for the beach. With the right accessories, we guarantee these casual dresses can serve a purpose in your collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LONGYUAN T-Shirt Sundress

As much as we love a fashion statement, we also love clothes that can be worn from the office to happy hour to Sunday brunch. These casual women’s dresses from LONGYUAN fit the bill for versatility. The T-shirt dress is constructed of rayon and spandex, so it’s comfy and stretchy. It falls at the knee, features not one but two pockets, and comes in an array of solid colors and vibrant prints so you can collect different looks to fit your style.

2. BELONGSCI Women's Dress

How many times have you been invited to a bridal shower, office happy hour or dinner out with your in-laws, only to draw a blank at what to wear? BELONGSCI dresses are the answer to your prayers (and ours). Ideal for work and play, depending on how you accessorize, this above-the-knee V-neck dress blends in with its surroundings. In some circumstances it’s cute, in others it’s chic. It’s made from chiffon and features not-too fluffy bell sleeves for a subtle flair. With over 15 prints and colors to choose from, we have a feeling this shifty number will be your go-to soon enough.

3. ZESICA Women's Bohemian Printed Wrap Dress

While some women like their dresses short and flirty, others prefer gowns that are long and airy. Take this bohemian number from ZESICA: The maxi wrap design plays it cool, yet it can be dressed up with delicate jewelry and strappy footwear or heels. Details worth highlighting about the dress are its V-neckline, frill hemline and butterfly sleeves. Perfect for a day at the beach or a romantic dinner, there are plenty of fun patterns to choose from to meet every fashion standard.