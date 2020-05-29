Comfy Casual Jackets That Are Perfect for Everyday Wear

As much as we love our elegant peacoats and edgy leather jackets, those jackets aren’t the most casual coats. They’re closet staples, for sure, but you should have a more casual coat you can throw on to run errands, go meet friends at a bar or throw on a rainy day. Jackets that can be worn during multiple seasons and to a variety of occasions are closet essentials. They don’t have to be your favorite coat of all time, but they should protect you from the elements and look fashionable while doing it.

We rounded up the best casual jackets for you. There’s something for everyone on our list, from a classic denim option to an athleisure wear dream jacket, we’ve got you covered. Depending on your preference, these jackets can either stand out from the crowd or fade into the background to match whatever carefully coordinated OOTD you’ve put together. Basically, they can be tailored to you. Our picks come in plenty of different colors, ranging from bright pastels to the classic black. These jackets are comfortable, form-fitting and can be worn all day long. It’s almost like wearing a second skin. They can keep up with you and your lifestyle, which is the most important function of a casual coat.

1. Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket

Every woman needs a reliable denim jacket in her closet. With a flattering fit, this denim jacket conforms to your curves while still allowing you to move around comfortably. This jacket has stretch, thanks to its polyester blend, and is meant to be an essential addition to your jacket collection. There are eight different washes to choose from, including a signature denim blue, black (pictured), a bright aqua and a crisp white.

2. NE PEOPLE Womens Lightweight Quilted Zip Jacket

For those cool evenings and crisp days, this quilted jacket is form-fitting. It has a built-in stretch band on your waist, so you can get that pulled-in, hourglass look. This jacket can go with you just about anywhere, from dates to work, seamlessly. Lightweight with a fun contrasting lining and two stand-out zippered side pockets, this jacket will be your go-to in the colder months. There are 10 different colored jackets to pick from, including black, army green and mustard.

3. Diamond Candy Women’s Hooded Jacket

If you’re a more active person who loves traveling, hiking or winter sports, this is the jacket for you. This is also a great pick if you live in an area that experiences a lot of rain. This sporty jacket looks at home on a city street, because of the rising athleisure wear trend. It’s wind-resistant and water-proof to keep you comfortable when the elements aren’t cooperating. There’s a soft lining that helps keep the heat inside the jacket, instead of leaving you chilly. The hood can be adjusted or removed depending on what weather you’re facing. This jacket can be folded up and fit easily into a backpack, which makes it ideal for trips. It comes in black, blue, hot pink, green and red.