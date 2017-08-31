Looking for a Casual Hookup? These Dating Apps Are for You

OK, we’re calling BS on the lovey-dovey commercials that pop up for dating services like Match.com. Sure, there might be a minuscule amount of people who find love on the site, but we have a feeling what’s going on out there is much, much different—and our own adventures in online dating can speak to that.
In reality, how many people do you know who use Tinder and Bumble for casual dating or one-night-stands? A lot, probably. So, in the spirit of calling a spade a spade, we tracked down the best dating apps for when you’re really only looking for someone to fill a night-shaped void in your life. No judgment.
Originally posted June 2016. Updated August 2017.
Looking to hookup? Read on.
Down
It calls itself the "most honest dating app available" because it encourages users to be up front about whether they want a casual fling or a more serious relationship. If you swipe up on a potential partner to "Get Date," it means you think they're relationship material and want something more than sex. Just want to get down? You can select that option too by swiping down.
3nder
Pronounced "threen-der," this app won't just find you one person to hook up with, it will score you two. Match with singles and/or couples, and choose from more than 20 sexualities in your profile. It's private, too: You can remain anonymous and use whatever name you want, and set your profile so that any of your Facebook friends using the app won't be able to see your profile.
Badoo
Apparently, this dating app has more than 315 million users, so if it's options you're after, Badoo has a ton. Basically the service allows you to chat with people who are nearby and people you have bumped into, which makes it easier to strike up a casual thing with someone close by. Still thinking about the guy you locked eyes with across the cafe at brunch? Hey, you might just find him on Badoo.
Blendr
A casual hook-up should be nothing if not convenient, which is why this free, "socially flirtatious" app that lets you chat with people nearby is so damn popular—it has 200 million downloads and counting! The app uses your phone's location services to connect you with the other singles closest to you who also share your interests.
Happn:
Happn's also about connecting you with people with whom you've crossed paths—whether it's at a cafe, work, or a party. Download the app and browse through singles to see how many times you've crossed paths, and where, so at least you can see someone who conveniently lives or works near you. Bonus: It's free on iOS and Android.
Disckreet
OK, so it costs $3 to download this app, but if you're partial to sending and receiving nudes, it's probably worth the investment. Especially if you don't want your friends/family/colleagues to accidentally see a sexy selfie when they're scrolling through the vacation snaps on your iPad. While Disckreet won't necessarily connect you with someone to sext with, this encrypted app will act as a virtual password-protected safe for when you do decide to send raunchy photos. If there's someone you're sexting with constantly, then both of you can store your photos there, and they can only be accessed when you enter both of your passwords.
Whiplr
Free on iOS and Android, Whiplr helps you find people who share your kinks and fetishes, completely anonymously. To get started, you select what kind of stuff you're into and what you want your potential partner to like. Importantly, all the photos, videos, or messages you share via the app can be deleted on both your version of the app, and from the phone of the person you're chatting with too (as long as they didn't move fast to get a screenshot.) It's free to get started, and there's the option to pay a monthly subscription if you really love the service.