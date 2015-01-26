Best Casting Ever: Emma Watson to Play Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Fans of Disney’s 1991 classic “Beauty and the Beast” can start celebrating—the live-action adaptation officially has its Belle in the form of “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson.

Watson has already been getting a lot of press this week thanks to her star turn at Davos, where — in her new role as UN Women goodwill ambassador — she was promoting the HeForShe campaign. Now, she’s got a whole lot more to celebrate, and she shared her excitement on her Facebook page: “[The movie] was such a big part of my growing up, it almost feels surreal that I’ll get to dance to ‘Be Our Guest’ and sing ‘Something There’. My six year old self is on the ceiling – heart bursting. Time to start some singing lessons.”

According to The Wrap, the live-action movie will be helmed by “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” director Bill Condon, who also directed Watson in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Star-studded musical adaptations are having quite the moment — from “Girls” star Allison Williams starring in NBC’s “Peter Pan” to Disney’s “Into the Woods,” which is racking up awards-seasons nominations. Still in the works: a Sofia Coppola-helmed adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

So who will play Beast to Watson’s Belle? Our money’s on Chris Hemsworth, but you can cast your vote in the comments!