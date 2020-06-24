Super-Soft Cashmere Sweaters That Won’t Break The Bank

Scroll To See More Images

Is there anything that feels more luxe than the soft, cuddle-like comfort of cashmere (at least in the sartorial realm, that is.)? Honestly, what’s not to love about a super soft to the touch sweater that’s both breathable (at least compared to wool), infinitely layer-able, ridiculously cozy, and iconically chic? The downside? You already—the price tag. Just like classic designer handbags and shoes, cashmere sweaters—while they may be a bit more affordable than the latter—-aren’t exactly cheap pieces to have hanging in your closet, but they’re definitely worth their lofty price tag. And, you can actually find some value-driven cashmere sweaters that count as a solid, staple investment piece that won’t drain your savings account entirely (we promise).

Regardless of the endless cycle of trends we’re served each season, cashmere everything has clearly withstood the test of time as a fashion staple that is undeniably classic, poised, and pretty much always appropriate. What other garment styles can you say that about? Mostly like not even your favorite of perfectly-worn-in vintage jeans. Basically, if you don’t already own at least one cashmere sweater or cardigan in your closet, it’s time to get shopping, and we’ve rounded up a few impossibly stylish staples that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. State Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Available in eight chic and versatile colorways, this ultra-soft cashmere crewneck sweater is a luxe staple that literally belongs in any classic. Regardless of your style this simple yet elevated piece can be mixed and matched with any outfit for a touch a luxury.

2. Splendid Women's Cashmere Blend Retreat Cardigan

This cashmere blend cardigan (40 percent rayon, 30 percent nylon, 25 percent polyester, and five percent cashmere) is a chic and understated layering piece that certainly no closet should be without.

3. JENNIE LIU Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

Designed with twelve-gauge knit and tightly twisted two-ply cashmere, this contemporary crewneck sweater belongs in anyone’s wardrobe collection. Available in twenty-one trend-forward shades, this is one chic staple to invest in.