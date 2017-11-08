StyleCaster
21 Carry-All Totes Made for Busy Women Who Get Shit Done

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall + Winter Bags | Carry-all Totes
Photo: Getty Images

Frankly, we’re not always huge proponents of large totes (see: our love for backpacks and fannies) if only because, if you actually fill them up and regularly carry them around for hours, you’ll 100 percent end up in pain and probably with some screwed-up posture. Not comfortable or chic. So we’ll preface this by saying that every lady should own a smaller, more manageable bag that functions as your day-to-day purse, if only because it forces you to edit down what you haul around.

However, that doesn’t mean we’ve eliminated our need for large bags completely. Whether you’re traveling and you want to make the most out of your second carry-on, or are headed somewhere for the day that requires you to bring your laptop, a jacket, a snack, or whatever—life fairly frequently calls for a roomy, carry-all tote that you can throw a bunch of stuff into. And if you’re going to use a large bag anyway, you might as well make it a cute one.

These large tote bags are equipped with more than enough room to fit all your work and play items into a single space—and there are options for every style preference, whether you’re a minimalist city girl or a laid-back free spirit. Shop our 21 top picks, ahead.

1 of 21
Carry All Totes: Saffron Beige Woven Tote

Saffron Beige Woven Tote, $65; at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Carry-All Totes

Beach'd Topsail Canvas Tote, $49 (down from $89); at Beach'd

Carry All Totes: Slouchy Velvet Tote

Slouchy Velvet Tote, $68; at Free People

Carry All Totes: WANT Made in the Shade Tote Bag

WANT Made in the Shade Tote Bag, $50; at Nasty Gal

Carry All Totes: MM6 Maison Margiela Leather Triangle Bag

MM6 Maison Margiela Leather Triangle Bag, $595; at The Dreslyn

Carry All Totes: Laitu Burgundy Hideaway Holdall

Latitu° Burgundy Hideaway Holdall, $895; at Latitu°

Carry All Totes: Zara Reversible Studded Tote Bag

Zara Reversible Studded Tote Bag, $36; at Zara

Carry All Totes: Melie Bianco Skylar Faux Leather Bucket Bag

Melie Bianco Skylar Faux Leather Bucket Bag, $66; at Tobi

Carry All Totes: Jemma Sands Honolulu

Jemma Sands Honolulu, $240; at Jemma Sands

Carry All Totes: Melie Bianco Bailey Faux Leather Tote Bag

Melie Bianco Bailey Faux Leather Tote Bag, $60; at Tobi

Carry All Totes: Henri Bendel Rivington Convertible Petrol Tote

Henri Bendel Rivington Convertible Petrol Tote, $578; at Henri Bendel

Carry All Totes: Brandon Blackwood Camille Tote in Copper

Brandon Blackwood Camille Tote in Copper, $780; at Brandon Blackwood

Carry All Totes: Sugar Womens Handbag in Cognac

Sugar Womens Handbag in Cognac, $45; at Amazon

Carry All Totes: Building Block Business Bag

Building Block Business Bag, $690; at The Dreslyn

Carry All Totes: Conquer Blush Pink Tote

Conquer Blush Pink Tote, $53; at Lulus

Carry All Totes: Valeriana Studded Tote

Valeriana Studded Tote, $728; at Free People

Carry All Totes: Holly & Tanager The Professional Black Leather Backpack Purse

Holly & Tanager The Professional Black Leather Backpack Purse, $459; at Holly & Tanager

Carry All Totes: Mini Tote Bag with Square Metal Handles

Mini Tote Bag with Square Metal Handles, $40; at Zara

Carry All Totes: Sugar Womens Handbag in Cognac

Sugar Denim Tote Bag, $30; at Stage

Carry All Totes: Clare V. Maison Simple Tote in Royal Blue Suede

Clare V. Maison Simple Tote in Royal Blue Suede, $445; at Revolve

Carry All Totes: Madewell Medium Transport Tote

Madewell Medium Transport Tote, $158; at Shopbop

