Wedding Card Boxes That You Need at Your Reception

You’ve got plenty of details to nail down before your big day: The cake, the flowers and the DJ. A card box for your guests to put their cards in—which might contain money and checks—is not your biggest priority. But if you don’t get a wedding card box, you’ll be approached by various older relatives and family friends with envelopes all night. Your wedding day is going to be such a whirlwind that you won’t be the most attentive to all of the cards you’re handed. You might place them down on random tables, and they might get lost.

Give yourself one less thing to keep track of and get one of the best card boxes for wedding cards. These boxes will give your guests a place to put their cards, preferably right next to the guestbook. The boxes themselves come in plenty of cute designs, so you can find one that matches your wedding’s theme and aesthetic. They’re even low-maintenance. You can assemble them in a matter of minutes. It’s basically one of the most low-stress things that you need to get for your big day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. OurWarm Wedding Card Box

Your wedding cards will be secure in this cute card lock box. With the ability to hold up to 255 envelopes, this PVC box is durable and stylish. There is some assembly required, but the final effect is an intricate lattice box. With this set, you get a card box, a card sign that says “cards,” a lock, 20 rubber bands and a set of instructions. There’s also a paper box option.

2. Ginger Ray Sturdy Wedding Day Card Box

If you want a box that matches your rustic and earthy wedding, this is a great option. The box features a chic vine encircling the word “cards.” There’s also some vine detailing at the top, where your guests will put their cards. It’s sturdy and will stand upright throughout your big day. Made out of durable cardboard, this box can be assembled in a minute, saving you time to focus on other aspects of your wedding.

3. Kate Aspen Silver Glitter Collapsible Card Box

This pop-up card box is a stylish option for your ceremony. It’s easy to build and won’t let you down during your big day. There’s a yellow-gold box, a multi-color teal box, faux wood box, a silver glitter box, a white box featuring rose gold text and a white cut-out box that says “Just Married,” so you’ll be able to find something that works with your wedding’s color scheme.