Luxe Canvas Art Prints to Give Your Space an Instant Refresh

Just because you’re not a high-profile, ritzy art collector, doesn’t mean you can’t start your own art collection without dropping major coin. Art has never been more accessible, and while you’re probably not in the position to score an original Picasso, Monet or Warhol at this point in your life (and please do forgive me if you are—lucky!), you can absolutely find plenty of quality reproductions of famous works of art from some of the greatest painters of all time, as well as unique and original pieces by up-and-coming artists in the form of high-quality prints and canvases.

Adding art to your work not only gives your space a home decor pick-me-up, but it also allows you to show off your personality and aesthetic aptitude while curating your very own art exhibition in your home. Besides, having art on display in your personal space seems to have a positive, mood-enhancing (not mention home decor enhancing) effect—at least for me, that is. Frankly, I couldn’t imagine living in my apartment with bare walls. If you’re looking to start your own art collection or just spruce up your current, but a rather drab decor get-up, check out these expensive-looking canvas art pieces that you can score on a budget.

1. Matisse Canvas Art Print

This timeless reproduction canvas is inspired by the famous Henri Matisse piece, “Blue Nudes,” series in the early 1950s. This chic figure piece compliments just about any home decor style and adds a dash of color to an otherwise drab space.

2. Pi Art Contemporary Abstract Canvas Art

For those who prefer abstract art, this subtle and pink metallic expressionist piece is contemporary and modern without feeling dated or over-the-top. The feminine color palette is a perfect accent in a bathroom, above your bed or as an addition to your gallery wall for a bit of texture.

3. Smile Art Design Leonardo Da Vinci's Bubblegum Canvas Print

If you a taste for both classic and pop art styles, this re-worked spin-off of the classic “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci is will make a fun and playful (yet tasteful) addition to your space. The pop of bubble gum pink offsets the sombre neutral tones of the original for a fresh and modern take.

4. Berkin Arts Framed Mark Rothko Giclee Canvas Print

Mark Rothko’s abstract expressionist color field paintings are an icon hallmark of modern and contemporary art, as well as one of the poster children of the movement itself. Aside from their beauty, the universally appealing and non-figurative works complement just about any space without feeling over-powering or butting heads with existing decor.