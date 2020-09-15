Luxe Canopy Beds for a Chic Night’s Sleep

Scroll To See More Images

Canopy beds may feel like a ridiculously luxury home decor upgrade, but if you’ve coveted one since you were a kid like I have, they’re definitely a worthy investment that will transform your bedroom (or studio apartment) into a bohemian castle with just one furniture piece. Even if you lusted over the canopy beds you saw all of your favorite fictional princesses sleep in growing up, rest assured, there are plenty of non-juvenile and modern pieces that look nothing like ones that your favorite cartoon characters had.

While they’re certainly a statement-making piece of furniture, they’re also kind of a one-and-down design move, serving as a visual centerpiece that looks elegant and utterly dream-worthy (pun definitely intended). From earthy wooden frame designs to gilded four-poster models with the option to add dreamy drapery from the posts, there is no shortage of grown-up canopy beds to satisfy any interior design taste. Of course, if you’re looking for an option that takes up less visual and actual space, a sleek metal design is also an apt choice. Check out some of our favorite canopy bed frames to drool over and/or maybe even invest in. Your childhood self will certainly thank you for this home decor makeover.

1. Novogratz Metal Canopy Bed Frame

Finished with a luxe gold finish, this minimal metallic bed frame is the perfect statement-making bedroom addition that doesn’t overwhelm the space visually. It’s also designed with additional metal side rails and center legs for added stability.

2. Dumee Deluxe Metal Canopy Bed Frame

For those who prefer an antique-inspired or shabby chic look, this gorgeous canopy bed can be adorned with silk, cotton, or mesh drapery for an extra eye-catching appeal. Despite its stately look, it’s actually super quick and simple to assemble too.

3. Bonnlo Canopy Bed Frame

This simple yet stylish canopy bed frame features a sturdy reinforced steel construction and slaps to help support a heavy mattress and prevent sagging. It’s also super supportive and doesn’t require a box spring.