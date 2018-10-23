13 Beautiful Candles You’ll Want to Burn All Winter Long

Confession: We get super excited this time of the year. No, it’s not because of pumpkin recipes, pumpkin patches or Halloween costumes—though, those are pretty awesome, too. We’re talking about new fall candles that fill our homes with warmth and comfort. Essentially, we’re self-professed candle addicts who always find ourselves asking: Can you ever have too many candles? And this season’s newest crop answers our question with a resounding no!

That’s why we rounded up a few of our favorites (some pricey, others not so much) that are really worth it. We promise you’ll burn them all season, and then buy 10 more.

Thank us now or later. Just be sure to consider your fall season lit!