These Soothing Candles for Your Bedroom Are Like Aromatic Lullabies

How you decorate your bedroom shapes the ambiance of your sleep space, and the energy of the room reflects in the quality of your slumber. So whether it’s cute, boho, shabby chic or art deco that you’re aiming for aesthetic-wise, think about what materials, light fixtures and scents help you unwind at the end of the day. This way, in addition to bright color palettes and quirky decor, you add items like rain sounds, warm blankets and candles for your bedroom to your shopping list — things that go with your theme, but that also promote calm and lull you to sleep when it’s time for lights out.

Now, is it just us, or is there a candle to set virtually any mood? For example, waxy light fixtures emitting scents like peppermint and sandalwood can help you shake a bad mood, while sweet aromas such as rose petal and ylang ylang put you in a romantic mindset. There are also countless scents to calm your nerves and relax you entirely, like lavender, warm vanilla and autumnal spices like cinnamon and pumpkin.

Of course, as humans, we connect to scents differently and subjectively, so what might be soothing for you might not be soothing for someone else. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite candles for the bedroom with scents that are universally recognized to help you fall asleep (just remember to blow out the flame, first).

1. Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Soy Candle

What’s black and white and chic all over? The entire collection from Lulu Candles. The Fresh Linen fragrance is our fave for bedtime, but some other sleep-inducing scents from the line include Apple Cinnamon, Vanilla Oak and Black Amber. Each candle is made with soy wax, making this lot vegan-friendly, paraben- and cruelty-free, with a wick that undergoes the slowest burn so the candle lasts longer.

2. DecoCandleS Urban Concepts Collection

The only message this glass bottle is sending: Calm TF down. The DecoCandleS Urban Concepts Collection features a few ideal candles for bedroom ambiance: There’s Tranquility, a combination of lemongrass and wild basil; Cozy, which combines a delicious mélange of spices and fresh evergreen; Patience, a mix of tobacco and vanilla for the nights where you just cannot fall asleep and need something to put you out ASAP; and Relaxation, marrying calming lavender and husky bergamot.

3. La Jolíe Muse Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Aromatherapy Scented Candle

Ylang Ylang is definitely the fragrance that comes to mind when you’re looking for some aromatic stimulation, but did you also know the scent — sourced from the Cananga odorata plant — is also just super relaxing? Especially when combined with notes of jasmine, chamomile and musk, the soy candle is gentle on the nose, yet super decadent, like a weighted blanket for your senses. Plus, wouldn’t the gorgeous pink chrome casing look beautiful on your bedside table?