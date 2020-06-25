Transform Your Bathroom Into a Spa with These Luxury Candles

When you can’t make it to a spa for financial or other reasons, you can try to create a blissful oasis in your home. Candles can trick and ensnare two of the five senses, completely transforming your bathroom. Your nose might be transported to a massage table, while your eyes start to soften after staring at the flickering flame. These little scented wax tubs are on a ton of self-care must-have lists for a reason. But before you go nuts and buy 10 candles, you have to make sure you get the right scent. An espresso scent just isn’t going to send you into a Savasana state of mind. Instead, it might trick your body into waking up and feeling wired. That’s the opposite of what you want.

That’s why we rounded up the best candles for bathrooms. Whether you’re settling into the tub with a book and a glass of wine or doing your seven step skincare routine, these candles will spread a relaxing aroma around. Among our picks are a fan-favorite candle that smells like fresh linen, a spa-smelling dupe with a long burn time and a fragrant lavender candle. Treat yourself and turn your bathroom into a luxurious place.

1. Lulu Candles Linen Fresh

This six oz. candle might be littler than other candles you’ve purchased in the past, but it packs a big—but not overwhelming—fragrance. This fresh linen candle will trick you into believing that you’re folding laundry in the beautiful south of France while you’re taking a shower or bath. This candle is also good for you, because it’s vegan and paraben- and cruelty-free. The wick is made out of cotton, and Lulu says that their candles have one of the longest burn times.

2. Sweet Water Decor Spa Day Candle

Just put on your favorite curated chill playlist, throw a bath bomb into the tub, put on a sheet mask and light this Sweet Water candle. Specifically designed to smell like a spa, this candle has notes of jasmine, wood and sea salt. The 11 oz. candle has a 60-hour burn time. This dupe might even convince you that you’ve booked a treatment at the popular spa in your area.

3. Wax and Oils Soy Wax Aromatherapy Scented Candles

This soothing candle is made out of non-GMO soy wax, which is hand-poured, and has a cotton wick. It comes 100 percent recyclable cardboard and foam packaging. There’s no plastic to be found. With this set, you get three lavender candles. Lavender is said to help with anxiety. This calendar promises a soot-free burn of 24 hours. You just need to trim the wick by .5 in. before lighting.