These Chic Candle Holders Will Elevate Your Space

It’s time to up your candle game. If you always have a candle burning or have a small army of Lulu Candles or Yankee Candles in your possession, you should take a look around your apartment. Do you have any stylish holders to put candles in? If the answer is no, ask yourself whether you would leave the house with a carefully coordinated outfit but no accessories. Not even a ring or your signature necklace. It’s like when Carrie Bradshaw loses her Carrie necklace.

That’s similar to how you’re treating your candles. If you’re a candle enthusiast, just go all out and commit. If you wore a bold outfit out, you’d find the perfect earrings and purse to match. Candles sometimes deserve nice, elegant candle holders. Candle holders can elevate any room and add a touch of sophistication to your home decor.

When you search for the right candle holder, you should keep your sense of style in mind. You don’t want to get a bland candle holder just to get one. Whether you’re more boho-chic or classic, we’ve rounded up holders that’ll suit your style. These are the best candle holders that we came across. They are sturdy, durable and add a little something special to whatever space they’re put into. Candles create moods after all, and all of the candle holders we found will enhance the calmness and romance of lighting up a candle.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Himalayan Salt Candle Holder

If you are on the more spiritual side, check out this Himalayan Salt candle holder. The holder will glow pink, thanks to some help from whichever tea light candle or votive candle you place in it. Just remember to put foil around the candle when you insert it, so you can take it back out again easily after it’s burned down. If you’re a yogi or love meditation, light up this candle while you practice. And if you aren’t, it still provides a natural feel to your space. It’s hard to not feel relaxed when staring at this candle.

2. Vela Lanterns Moroccan Style Candle

Add a little color to your home with these candles. This ornate lantern will add some wonderful ambiance to your place. The lantern door opens, so you can put tea-light, votive or small pillar candles in this candle holder. The light will shimmer behind the door and create a kaleidoscope of color. The lanterns are available in more than six different colors.

3. Seraphic Iron Table Centerpiece Candle Holder

Whether you’re throwing a party or just having a romantic dinner at home, this circular candle centerpiece will change the mood of the entire room. The six candle cups can be filled with votive or tea-light candles of any shade or scent. You can choose from a white or black centerpiece and clear, gold or silver candle cups. You can adapt the candle holder for any season by changing the decorations surrounding it. In the summer, the holder can even be taken outside and placed on the patio.