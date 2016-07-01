The 7 Canadian Fashion Brands You Need to Have on Your Radar

While it may get a tad overshadowed by all the red-white-and-blue, rah-rah America festivities happening this weekend, today is in fact Canada Day!

And as STYLECASTER’s resident Canadian correspondent, I feel it’s my duty to show you that my homeland has more to offer than just a hunky prime minister, crazed hockey fans, and cultural oddities like bagged milk. In fact, for anyone still considering defecting to the North if Trump wins in November, keep in mind there is a fashion scene that may just tip the scales in favor of a move.

So, in hono(u)r of the country’s 149th birthday, I’ve compiled a quick-and-dirty guide to the Canadian fashion brands you should be shopping now, whether you’re a Phoebe Philo–worshipping minimalist or a mixed-print aficionado—hey, even if you’re just on a quest for the perfect white tee.