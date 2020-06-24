Cool Camo Leggings to Add to Your Athleisure Collection

Maybe you just like the way olive green and black looks, or maybe you want to feel like you’re in your own personal boot camp during your particularly difficult boxing class. Either way, camouflage leggings will get the job done. Although the print’s origin can be traced back to the military’s need to outfit soldiers in clothing that would blend in with their surroundings, camo has its own place in fashion. Rather than blending in, you’ll stand out if you rock these babies for your next workout. And as an added bonus, the high-waisted cuts will hug your curves in all the right ways.

These leggings are meant for laying around or working hard at the gym. Whether you’re a yogi or into CrossFit, the high-performance options ahead will be able to keep up with you. They can be used for any form of exercise, including running. They won’t slip or slide, no matter which way you stretch. They’re breathable and comfy enough to wear all day long. One of our picks even has a small hidden pocket for storage. We found beige, green, gray and black camouflage patterns, so you’ll be able to find a pair that suits you. The only problem with these leggings? Your barre instructor is more likely to notice if you’re doing all the moves wrong in class.

1. Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Leggings

Whether you’re going to a HIIT class or yoga, these leggings are flexible enough to move with you. They’re are made out of a blend of polyester and spandex, which means they do contour your waist and legs. The high-waisted cut ensures you have proper coverage and don’t have to worry about them sliding down while you’re working out. There’s even a secret pocket in the waistband for you to put your keys. They’re available in three different shades of camo.

2. VOEONS Printed Yoga Pants

VOEONS camo leggings move with your body. They’re tight and form-fitting, while still breathable and moisture-wicking, so your legs won’t be covered in sweat after every workout. They’re also designed to minimize chafing and have a high-waisted design that’ll help you look fierce in your gym selfies. The black camo color means they’re subtle, without sacrificing the military-style look.

3. Leggings Depot High-Waisted Printed Leggings

Whether you’re spending a lazy day on the couch with Netflix or in a barre class, these leggings from Leggings Depot will feel like a second skin. Your movements won’t be restricted, from stretching to burpees. But they’re thick enough that you don’t have to worry about whether people can see through the fabric. Choose from the traditional military green hue or a gray-and-black combo.