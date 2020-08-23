Sleek Cake Stands That Bakers Will Love

You’ve worked so hard on your cake. You’re covered in flour and chocolate, somehow, but there’s not a flaw on your cake. It’s been iced to perfection, and even Paul Hollywood on Great British Bake-Off would be impressed. Or so you imagine. Now that you’re done with your baking marathon, you need somewhere amazing to display it. A plate on the kitchen counter simply won’t do. Channel the GBBO contestants and place your cake on an elegant stand, as if it were to be judged. As a fashionista, you know that style is all about the presentation, after all. We rounded up the best cake stands, which look sleek while allowing your cake to shine.

We found three different cake stands. One is retro-inspired, which is perfect for the vintage obsessive. There’s one for the aspiring bakery founder. It’s durable and rotates, so you can ice your cake with ease. The final one is perfect for when you’re short on kitchen space. This cake stand can turn into a salad bowl or an appetizer server.

1. Anchor Hocking Presence Cake Plate with Dome

Turn your home into a professional bakery with this cake stand. This 1950s inspired pick comes with a standard cake plate and a glass dome. It elegantly displays your pièce de résistance while your guests marvel at your baking skills. The glass dome isn’t just for appearances, though. It’ll keep your cake fresh. The stand is 13 in. in diameter, while the dome is 11 in. in diameter. It’s all microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher safe.

2. Kootek Aluminium Alloy Revolving Stand

If you’re worried about the safety of your cake but still want to display it, check out this pick. Made out of aluminum alloy, this stand is designed to stay put. It has a non-slip surface and rubber feet at the bottom to ensure your cake won’t go flying off the counter. The stand itself rotates, so you can ice your cake with greater ease. This set also comes with three decorating combs, a cake server and a silicone spatula, so you’ll have everything you need to ice.

3. Homeries Cake Stand with Dome Cover

Designed out of durable acrylic, this cake stand looks like glass, but it isn’t anywhere near as fragile. It’s lightweight and easy to maneuver and clean. It’ll keep your cake fresh all week long. It can also be used as a veggie tray, an appetizer tray, a salad bowl and much more, so you won’t only pull this ingenious stand out when you’re serving a cake.