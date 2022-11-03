Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale Started Early & Nintendo Switches, Keurigs Are Majorly Marked Down

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re prepping for Black Friday 2022, I have news for you: the sales day doesn’t start at the end of November. Oh, no. It’s actually going on this entire month. Seriously, gone are the days when Black Friday is just the Friday following Thanksgiving. Now, the savings event starts at the beginning of the month and goes right up to the end. Every place you look—Amazon, Sephora, Target, you name it—you can find an early Black Friday sale going on. Among the best? Best Buy, of course.

Here, you can shop incredible Nintendo Switch deals, Keurig sales, and Roku discounts. You can do so on your own time, too. Think about how much easier it will be to leisurely shop these early deals versus frantically running through the aisles with half a turkey still sitting in your tummy.

There are hundreds of early Black Friday deals to shop from at Best Buy, but we narrowed them down to some of the best. Below, check out the best Best Buy Black Friday deals you can shop early this year:

Nintendo – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch Lite 32GB Console

Save big on this refurbished Nintendo Switch. It’s Geek Squad certified, which means Best Buy has tested it and ensured that it’ll work perfectly. This is a great option for people who want to get in on the incredible world of the Switch, but don’t quite want to spend $300 on a brand-new one.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Save a whopping $200 on this beautiful KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer that would make any home chef’s dreams come true. It’s the perfect gift for foodies who want to up their home appliance game.

K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Get this beloved Keurig model for 50% off. It’s a great addition to office spaces, entertainment areas, and, of course, your kitchen if it needs an updated easy-to-use coffee maker.

Roku – Streaming Stick

Save $25 on Roku’s streaming stick and get all of the channels and subscriptions you want within a few clicks.

Ninja – Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer

If you’re obsessed with your air fryer, but need more space, you need this two-basket model. You’ll be able to cook meats, veggies, fries, and more all at the same time. Right now, you can save $120 on it, too.

LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Save a whopping $700 on this beloved 48-inch LG TV. It comes equipped with 4K and OLED display that ensures a truly beautiful viewing.

Shark – Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum

If you’re in need of a new easy-to-maneuver vacuum that will actually pick up all of your furry friend’s hair, then you’ve got to invest in this Shark. On sale now for $60 off, pet owners and clean freaks alike vouch for this Shark model.

Nintendo – Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch

Another Geek Squad-certified Nintendo Switch, this neon red and blue model is on sale for nearly $50 off.