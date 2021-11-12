Best Buy Just Put AirPods, Fitbits & So Many More Electronics On Sale For Up To 50% Off

Scroll To See More Images

Technology is typically a gift reserved for only the most special people on your shopping list. It’s expensive and not something you can hand out to every single person you know. So, if you have a solid game plan for your holiday shopping this year, it should include keeping an eye out for splurge-worthy tech sales. Fortunately, Best Buy is continuing its early Black Friday savings by hosting its Wish List Event that features a bunch of can’t-miss tech deals.

Today through November 14, you can save on big-ticket tech products, like AirPods and Fitbits. We know it hurts to drop a lot of cash on expensive tech gadgets, but at least Best Buy is extending a helping hand. And it won’t hurt anymore after you start getting lots of use out of your new laptop, or when your parents rave about how much they love their new iPad.

However, not every product in this roundup will cost you your whole paycheck. There are a couple that fall below $100 or even $25 thanks to Best Buy’s Wish List Event. All in all, you’re going to want to take a close look at all that this huge sale has to offer. Here are the five top deals we suggest you pounce on as soon as you’re done reading this story.

RELATED: 11 Innovative Tech Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Shopping List

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Apple AirPods Max

If you’ve always wanted to try AirPods, but aren’t a fan of the in-ear format, try the AirPods Max. These over-ear headphones cancel out noise and give you an auditory experience that’ll make you feel like you’re in a movie theater. They don’t come cheap, but Best Buy is offering $70 off right now.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker

A Fitbit can make monitoring your activity and wellbeing both informative and fun. With the Fitbit Luxe, you can track your steps, heart rate, sleep, and stress. It’s super functional, but also looks nice and sleek on your wrist. Get this stylish accessory for just $100 (a.k.a $50 off). This deal applies to the Fitbit Charge 5, as well.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Computers are an everyday essential that you shouldn’t compromise on. Pick out a high-quality, lightweight, fast laptop that can accompany you wherever you go. The Surface Laptop Go has everything you’d need to work for hours on end. Plus, its sleek design will have everyone asking about your new computer. We think it’s a smart investment, because you can save up to $200 on one as we speak.

Apple iPad Pro (2nd Generation)

If you love high-quality games and streaming, lifelike visuals, and ample storage, add an iPad Pro to your cart. It lets you do everything a laptop would, but in a much more compact device. The best part is that Best Buy is giving you a discount of up to $200.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

In case the earlier items in this roundup are a little out of your budget, Best Buy has got you covered. Devices with Google Assistant start at just $25 thanks to this sale event, and we’re eyeing the Nest Mini (2nd Generation). All you have to say is “Hey Google,” and it’ll play your fav Spotify playlist, tell you the weather forecast, or even set a timer for you. Save $25, or half of its original price, while you still can.