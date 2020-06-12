Luxe Butterfly Chairs For The Ultimate Lounge

Scroll To See More Images

Alternatively referred to as a leather sling chair, Hardoy chair, and BKF chair, the iconic (yet quintessentially contemporary) butterfly chair is without a doubt a solid modern accent piece coveted by the masses—regardless of your personal home decor or interior design style and taste. Not only does it look chic, modern, and let’s face, super expensive, but they’re also super comfortable, coming as close to a lounge chair or hammock as you get while still managing to hold up to such high aesthetic standards.

Butterly chairs usually are composed in the form of a wire backing with a complementary cover—usually a sumptuous neutral-toned leather—though there are less expensive finishes to select from as well. But frankly, that’s one of the best perks about butterfly chairs; you can swap out the covering to whatever you’d like to suit the season, a home renovation, or just a simple change of mood. Ready to invest in one of these versatile accent pieces for your own abode? We’ve rounded up a few stylish-savvy models that will upgrade your space instantly and will actually be comfy to sit on.

1. Magus Leather Butterfly Chair

This rich and sumptuous butterfly chair may look chic and rigid, but it’s actually pretty comfortable to lounge in. Whether you’re working on your laptop or curled up with a good book, this chic statement chair will upgrade your experience.

2. Weerner Black Butterfly Chair

This vegan-friendly butterfly chair comes complete with a faux fur lining, adding a dash of texture and glam to any space. The cozy soft feel is perfect for lounging or even taking a nap on.

3. Creative Cowhide Butterfly Chair

This trend-forward statement chair is inspired by traditional and contemporary Southerwester interior design styles. Because it’s made from genuine cowhide, no two models will be exactly the same, giving you a unique piece to upgrade your home.