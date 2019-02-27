It’s Official: These Are the Best Butt-Lifting Jeans on the Market

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like us, jeans are a wardrobe staple wholeheartedly worth investing in—thanks to their versatility, endless styling options, effortless appeal and (for the most part) comfort. The right pair of butt-lifting jeans has the unparalleled power to instantly transform your look and flatter your figure, simultaneously highlighting your curves, contouring your assets, and smoothing out the derriere. Sure, regular squats and weekly stair-master sessions are one method of achieving peak sculpted rear-end status, but that’s time- and effort-intensive. And let’s be real—we all know the right pair of butt-enhancing jeans possesses unmatched transformational powers that keep your butt looking its best without requiring you to do, well, anything.

We love a good pair of slouchy boyfriend trousers that loosely hang off the hips. And we appreciated the ever one-trend relaxed cargo pant that epitomizes stylish, tomboy charm. But some days, we just want our butts to look as much like the peach emoji as possible—regardless of whether we’ve been adhering to our spin class schedule, or caving into PMS spells, or indulging in pizza and wine whenever possible. And in those moments, there is no greater feeling than slipping into that go-to pair of hot AF, butt-lifting jeans that never seems to fail us.

Of course, like bodies, all booties are beautiful—whether you’ve been blessed with the conventionally appreciated Kardashian bubble butt or not. But they’re also all different, so the style of denim most likely to flatter your behind will naturally depend on your backside’s own, unique shape. Two style details to consider when finding the butt-lifting jeans of your dreams: the position of the back pockets and the design of the yoke (that’s the V-shaped party that connects the waist to the legs in the back). Elongated pockets tend to flatten the booty, while smaller pockets placed higher (especially those angled inward) tend to offer a perkier effect. As for yoke design, the deeper the V, the more shapely your bum will look.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans, $98 at Shopbop

The beloved wedgie jeans are designed to resemble the coveted vintage 501’s (which are perfect in theory, but not as flattering in fit). These get capture the authentic thrift store look you love, but actually hug your bum and hips.

BDG High-Rise Slim Jeans, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Designed with curve-hugging rigid denim and back pockets positioned slightly higher than your average pair, these jeans give your backside a peach-like roundness and an instant butt lift.

Agolde Remy High-Rise Straight Jeans, $168 at Shopbop

Featuring a high rise, patched back pockets and slightly stretchy denim, these jeans hug the curves in just the right spots without leading to flattened effect—a risk created by some rigid denim styles.

Madewell High-Waist Slim Straight-Leg Jeans, $128 at Madewell

These ultra-high-rise skinnies (over 13 inches) give your booty an instant lift and makes your legs look miles long. It’s no wonder this pair is one of the brand’s enduring top sellers.

Mother High-Waisted Looker Ankle Fray Jeans, $238 at Mother

The Looker features a flattering high (but not too high) rise and angular back pockets to showcase your best asset.

Rollas Original Straight Jean, $99 at Free People

This five-pocket style may have a relaxed, straight-leg fit, but it gently hugs and lifts your backside. If you love the mom jean look but aren’t a huge fan of its corresponding saggy-bum illusions, this pair of jeans is the answer.

GRLFRND Karolina High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $210 at Revolve

It’s hard to find a review on this best-selling style that doesn’t praise the Karolina for its flattering, curve-enhancing fit.

Re/done x Levi’s High-Rise Ankle Crop, $310 at Shopbop

Re/done re-sews vintage Levi’s for a modern, figure-flattering silhouette you almost definitely couldn’t find at the flea market.

High and Skinny Jean, $98 at Reformation

Reformation has a knack for creating designs that flatter the female form, and their vintage-inspired denim is absolutely no exception.

Cheeky Straight Jean, $68 at Everlane

Designed with the behind in mind (hence the clever name), these affordable straight legs hug your curves without leaving you feeling constricted.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.