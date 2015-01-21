StyleCaster
12 Butt Bras to Try for a Bigger, Better Backside

by
No matter what you call it—booty, junk in the trunk, cake, bootius maximus, or derrière—there’s no denying butts are having an especially, well, big moment right now. To celebrate, we’re dedicating the week to all things ass-inspired—famous celebs with Internet-breaking booties, specialized workout plans, style tips, random trivia, confidence-boosters, and more. Welcome, readers, to Butt Week.

Despite the sudden burst of famous women who seemed to have been born with butts that have the ability to break the Internet, it’s probably safe to say most of us are the owners of backsides that are a bit more humble. That said, given the constant attention posteriors have been getting in recent months, it’s also probably safe to say that most of us kinda-sorta wouldn’t mind giving our butts a shapely boost.

And while some women are shelling out serious cash for surgical procedures—there’s been an 80% rise in butt implants from 2000 to 2013, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons—those of us looking for a more economical solution might want to get acquainted with the magical world of butt bras.

Like their more traditional counterparts, butt bras are designed to shape, lift, and tone using strategic padding and fabric—yes, like a Wonderbra for your ass.

Here, 12 butt bras to shop now for a bigger, better backside—and with the most expensive one clocking in at under $60, it’s an enhancing strategy that won’t break the bank (or the Internet, probably, but we’re okay with that.)

1 of 12

The Butt Lifter Panty by Fullness, $24.99; at Hourglass Angel

Maidenform Padded Panties, $18; at JC Penney

Nearly Me Hip and Rear Padded Panties, $44; at Her Room

Double-O Strong Control Powernet Butt Lifter, $46; at Bubble's Bodywear

Naomi & Nicole Firm Control Pantliner with Derrierre Lift, $39; at Macy's

Magic Benefit Butt LIfter Padded Panty, $30; at Leonisa

Butt Bra Lifter, $25.50; at Silicone Body

High-Waist Panty Enhancer, $45; at Feel Foxy

Insta-Booty Box Set (includes two pairs of underwear with pad pockets, various sizes of foam booty pads, one lingerie bag), $39.99; at Insta-Booty

Spanx Booty Bra,$58; at Spanx

Pads 4 Butt Adhesive Silicone Butt Pads, $19.99; at Beauty Lies Beneath 

