Literally Just 31 of the Prettiest Bullet Journals We’ve Ever Seen

Literally Just 31 of the Prettiest Bullet Journals We’ve Ever Seen

Literally Just 31 of the Prettiest Bullet Journals We’ve Ever Seen
Photo: Laurens' Notebook Blog.

Bullet journaling is the latest in trendy ways to organize your life. The method basically requires good handwriting—and steady penmanship and artistic ability don’t hurt, either.

Though bullet journaling allows for tons of creativity, there’s technically a right way to do it. And if you’re interested in learning that right way, you can purchase The Bullet Journal Method ($17.10 at Amazon) straight from the official Bullet Journal website. (This is also a great place to start if you feel overwhelmed by the clean slate of a pristine, new bullet journal.)

Once you get going—and even when you start—the possibilities are endless. You can track your sleep, get creative with title pages, note which movies you want to watch, give months themes and way, way more. A quick glance at the Instagram hashtag #bujo will reveal just how open-ended the practice of bullet journaling can be.

That might sound intimidating, but the truth is, bullet journaling is supposed to be a calming and positive activity—not a stressor. No one’s pressuring you to become the next Georgia O’Keefe, so approach the activity with a low-maintenance spirit, color-coordinate what you want and embrace the parts of the system that work for you. It’s that simple.

The following slideshow is chock-full of bullet journal inspiration you can appreciate whether you own a bullet journal, are currently considering buying one or have literally never heard of them before today.

Because looking at pretty bullet journals is almost as therapeutic as bullet journaling itself. Don’t believe us? Start scrolling.

1 of 31
View this post on Instagram

Here’s a look into a partially filled in palmistry mood tracker for @inspiringjournals’s fortune teller prompt. 🖐🏼🔮🧙🏼‍♀️ Have you ever had an experience with a fortune teller? . . Crystal babies are Clear Quartz on the first page and Selenite ball on the last page. 💎 . . . #dingbatsnotebooks #grimoire #bookofshadows #palmistry #witchyvibes #planner #bulletjournal #plannerlove #plannergirl #bujohabittracker #plannercommunity #bulletjournaljunkies #bujocommunity #bujo #stationery #planneraddict #plannernerd #bulletjournaling #plannergeek #planning #showmeyourplanner #journaling #plannerdecoration #bujoinspire #bujoinspiration #bujospread #plannerspread #bujoideas

A post shared by Sabrina’s Bullet Journal (@silva.and.bold) on

View this post on Instagram

Such a cute way to track your mood—and maybe predict the future.

Photo: Instagram/@silva.and.bold.

Let your bullet journal be your guiding light for the month.

Photo: Instagram/@bujocute.

Analytics have never looked sweeter.

Photo: Instagram/@jashiicorrin.

Just touched down in London town.

Photo: Instagra/@thebujobuzz.

Rise and shine!

Photo: Instagram/@a.freckle.a.day.

Come for the doodles. Stay for the watercolors.

Photo: Instagram/@dutch_dots.

Because birthdays warrant all the celebration you can get.

Photo: Instagram/@constancechel.

Tidy journal, tidy house.

Photo: Instagram/@the.petite.planner.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Collages and bullet journals shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.

Photo: Instagram/@seasonjours.

Catching Zs has never looked better.

Photo: Instagram/@marthasjournal.

If Jackson Pollock had a bullet journal...

Photo: Instagram/@ellacourbet.

Travel journal entries are way more fun when you get artsy.

Photo: Instagram/@pieceofmindjournal.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

*Growing* a following has never looked so adorable.

Photo: Instagram/@lets.talk.about.bullet.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Out-of-this-world beautiful.

Photo: Instagram/@bujobyah.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Let your daydreams consume you.

Photo: Instagram @_enaart.

Whale you share your bullet journal tips with us? (Sorry—had to.)

Photo: Instagram/@wongchelsy.

Stay organized and keep track of college's most exciting moments at the same damn time.

Photo: Instagram/@mindful_hookup.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Track your sleep—and your caffeine habits.

Photo: Instagram/@deluxe.journaling.

Because seasons are better with bucket lists.

Photo: Instagram/@julia.pezowicz.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Watercolor sunset + mermaid = perfect #bujo.

Photo: Instagram/@maris.bujo.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

The easiest way to make learning fun.

Photo: Instagram/@elas_bullet_journey.

Sunday scaries suddenly don't seem so daunting.

Photo: Instagram/@maryberrystudy.

Bullet journals might even help you stay organized in the Upside Down.

Photo: Instagram/@didypanpie.

Inspirational quotes, trendy photos, washi tape—is this heaven?

Photo: Instagram/@studywithv.

Water is so calming to look at—even when drawn.

Photo: Instagram/@julianne_le.

OK, packing lists are fun now.

Photo: Instagram/@doodledaydarlings.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Keep paradise on the brain, no matter how hectic your weeks get.

Photo: Instagram/@thebujophase.

A New Agey habit tracker? Hell yeah.

Photo: Instagram/@the.rookie.notebook.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Meticulous bujo magic.

Photo: Instagram/@plansthatblossom.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Harry Potter themes are literally always welcome.

Photo: Instagram/@plinthced.
View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Fill that map!

Photo: Instagram/@study.susan.

