The 30 Best Home Shopping Websites for Girls on a Budget

The masterful home decorator is the equivalent of a smart dresser: She utilizes an artful mix of high and low pieces for an ultimately affordable—yet totally chic—outcome. But styling interiors can be a little more intimidating than picking out clothes, since a luxe sofa, gorgeous piece of art, or high-quality rug isn’t quite as easy to fake.

The good news is that these days, there are plenty of affordable home retailers that offer great-looking items that won’t come close to breaking your bank. And there’s enough variety in this list to satisfy every kind of taste, whether you’re into minimalism or midcentury modern.

1. Urban Outfitters offers furniture, bedding, art, and décor that’s stylish and surprisingly sophisticated.

2. IKEA is everyone’s favorite ultra-affordable Scandinavian depot—the ideal destination for a starter couch in your first (or fifth!) apartment.

3. Society 6 features playful art, accessories, and one of the world’s biggest and best throw pillow collections.

4. H&M Home is much like its apparel counterpart in that it offers solid basics at a great price, from bed linens and curtains to kitchen accessories and décor (just don’t expect much furniture).

5. CB2 hits the sweet spot between fashion and function, and though you may fork over a chunk of change for a major piece of furniture like a couch, it’s a solid investment that’ll last years.

6. The Citizenry is a globally inspired home retailer that curates surprisingly affordable small-batch artisan goods, from handmade chairs to throw pillows and cutting boards. It’s a great place to find thoughtful gifts.

7. Anthropologie offers pretty, whimsical furniture, bedding, wall décor, rugs, lighting, and more.

8. Danish Design Store is a one-stop shop for authentic Scandinavian designs—some of which are super-pricey, but if you spend some time sifting through the site, you’ll find some steals, too.

9. Pier 1 is a retailer of traditional all-American finds. While it’s not the place to come for hot trends or edgy items, it’s a good place to mine for basics.

10. Gilt is where you’ll find heavily discounted items from top designers whose wares might normally be out of reach.

11. 1stdibs features an extensive selection of antique furniture and fine art at a range of prices—including some that are within reach and some a splurge. (Pro tip: Sort each section by price to quickly spot the items within your budget.)

12. Typo is a subset of an Australian fashion brand named Cotton On and includes modern, ultra-affordable tablewares, cushions and throws, décor, storage items, and more.

13. Serena and Lily features elegant classics, from bedding and rugs to wallpaper and furniture.

14. Target should be your first stop for quality practical items such as towels, kitchen appliances, storage, outdoor and garden items—plus, it has surprisingly stylish options for lighting, wall décor, and furniture.

15. West Elm is the place to find high-quality investment pieces, from kitchen tables and armchairs to chic decorative finds. They might be a bit of a splurge, but they won’t go out of style anytime soon.

16. Jonathan Adler is the king of modern, all-American glamour. Head here for witty decorative trinkets, colorful furniture, and statement home accessories.

17. 2Modern specializes in authentic modern design, offering a curated collection of top brands and emerging designers. Definitely worth a visit!

18. Etsy’s Home & Living section is a veritable cornucopia of different styles and price ranges, offering everything from kitchen and dining items to furniture, lighting, cleaning supplies, storage, and organization. You can also find affordable, one-of-a-kind art.

19. Pottery Barn features classic, elegant furniture designs and home-décor finds. (Pro tip: Check out Pottery Barn Teen for more affordable—and colorful—pieces that can sometimes work in adult spaces without looking too junior.)

20. Z Gallerie retails luxe-for-less furniture and décor that, if an entire room were outfitted in its designs, would be over-the-top—but when the occasional piece is incorporated, simply elevates the space around it.

21. Zara Home, like its apparel arm, offers low-key glamour and statement-making pieces at totally affordable price tags.

22. Design Within Reach features modern furniture investment pieces, along with lighting and accessories from a variety of excellent designers. “Within reach” is subjective—the stuff you’ll find here is probably a level above some of the other places on this list—but you’ll keep it forever.

23. Dwell Studio started out by dominating the bedding market in the early 2000s, and soon came to offer tons of other high-end modern furniture. (Pro tip: Be sure to stop by the sale section, which offers even deeper discounts on the already-affordable prices.)

24. Overstock has an almost overwhelming amount of home inventory, from bedding and bath to furniture and outdoor supplies and accessories. Come here when you’re looking to compare and contrast prices on similar items—it’ll help you spot the best deal.

25. Wayfair is another mass furniture retailer whose offerings can overwhelm (its tagline is “A Zillion Things Home,” but it literally offers 5,000 brands). It’s a good place to compare prices or find basics that you don’t want to overpay for.

26. Crate and Barrel’s clean, contemporary, and classic furniture, décor, cookware, and dinnerware make it a popular wedding registry site for newlyweds starting a shared home.

27. Design Public prides itself on discovering and nurturing small, independent modern designers. Head here to find your new favorite brand.

28. One King’s Lane, like Gilt, features flash sales featuring a rotating cast of high-end furniture and home accessory brands such as Gray Malin, Matouk, Selamat, Regina-Andrew Design, VIETRI, and more.

29. Mark and Graham is a top destination for customized monogrammed home accessories such as pillows, throws, trays, vases, picture frames, and more.

30. Room & Board focuses on handcrafted, high-quality American-made modern furniture that’s both chic and totally functional.