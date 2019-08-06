Salon-Approved Curling Irons You Can Buy on Amazon For Under $60

Scroll To See More Images

Once upon time when I was getting a trim at my hair stylist’s salon, I overheard him “joking” about how another client had somehow caused him to drop —and break—his $1,000 trimming scissors. In utter disbelief, I interjected to clarify that his hyperbole was in fact the basis of his joke, because (despite being admittedly gullible) surely a pair of scissors couldn’t cost the amount of a car down payment, I reckoned. It turns out, this wasn’t some sick joke based on extreme exaggeration. Apparently, the scissors he spoke cost $950, to be exact. After getting in on this insider information, from here on out I’ve always assumed it was standard protocol for stylists and colorists to use fancy and super-expensive tools of all kind, from non-budget curling irons to extravagant Mason Pearson brushes and of course, the famous $1,000 broken pair of luxury scissors my stylist had been mourning.

Despite the designer trimmers however, it turns out salons often opt for solid, reasonably priced heat styling tools. This isn’t because the salon’s are on a budget or trying to cut corners on their client’s heads, but because you don’t have to shell out $100+ to invest in a high-performing and well-engineered hair tool to get the precision, heat, and durability you’re looking for. In fact, I’ve done several visual scans of salons and hair stylist’s kits in recent months (for research, of course) and I’ve noticed there are a lot of salons using tools I’ve seen priced under $60 on Amazon in recent months. Here are the one’s I’ve spotted the most in luxe hair salons that are also backed by solid reviews from non-professional fans too.

1. Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron

This incredibly affordable heat styler is simple and ergonomically designed without skimping on the pro-level features. It heats up in just 30 seconds (with an adjustable dial that reaches up to 400 degrees), as well as a convenient auto shut-off feature for those panicky mornings when you need peace of mind that your hair tool isn’t burning down the house.

2. BabyBlissPro Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron

This titanium curling iron is designed with infrared heat to ensure you get frizz-free waves. It’s equipped with 50 different heat settings (up to 450), along with a turbo speed button to instantly emit a maximum heat level for a lightning fast styling. Another bonus is its 8 ft. long cord, which gives you greater mobility and reduces tangling.

3. Hot Tools Professional 24k Gold Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron

This salon staple is trusted by the pros for a reason. It’s engineered with an advanced heat conductor which also for even heat distribution to prevent burning and damage while ensuring you get a curl or wave that lasts all day long. The brand’s proprietary Pulse Technology also allows the wand to heat up quick and stay hot until you’re finished styling, making it the gold standard for salons.