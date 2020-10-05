Trendy Bucket Hats That Are Designed With Your Comfort in Mind

Yes, the bucket hat is back. It might have been the butt of jokes for years, but icons like Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and the VSCO girls helped bring this much maligned hat from the fashion graveyard. Nostalgia for the ’80s and early ’90s might have also been a contributing factor. The times were simpler and the fashion was pretty wild. Fashion icon and basketball star Dennis Rodman, who resurfaced in the Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance, certainly loves a good bucket hat. We can see why, though. These hats are practical and stylish, which is definitely a winning combo.

Bucket hats are usually made out of 100 percent cotton, which means that they’re breathable. Your head won’t get too hot and sweaty when you’re wearing this hat around town or hiking. It also won’t irritate your scalp or skin. The hat, with its wide brim, also protects your skin from UV rays. Plus, it comes in plenty of fun colors and patterns, so you can show off your style. Below, you can find the best bucket hats.

1. The Hat Depot Unisex Bucket Hats Made out of cotton, this comfy hat is an accessory that you’ll want to wear year-round. The hat blocks ultraviolet rays, protecting your scalp from sunburn, while creating a fashion statement. Because this hat doesn’t have a fixed form, you can easily fold it and pack it on your next trip. The hat comes in a wide variety of color combos and patterns, including camo, white, navy, bright green and purple. The Hat Depot Unisex Bucket Hats $10.95 buy it

2. Mashiaoyi Unisex Reversible Bucket Hat If you’re looking for an eclectic bucket hat, you’ll be able to find one within this set. There are multiple tie-dye options, fruit-printed hats, a cheetah printed hat and even some polka dot options. Plus, each hat is reversible, so you really get two hats in one. This lightweight cotton hat will offer you safety from the sun while not making your head hot. You can fold this hat and put it straight in your purse or suitcase with no issues. Mashiaoyi Unisex Reversible Bucket Hat $13.89 buy it