Chic Bucket Bags That Hold All of The Essentials Without The Added Bulk

For a practical, casual, and totally chic handbag option, bucket bags are kind of the gold standard. They’re roomy enough to stow all of your everyday essentials with ease, from your water bottle, phone, keys, and makeup bag, to your planner and even midday snack. Aside from being spacious, they’re also not as bulky as their larger-sized counterparts; totes and briefcases. Because of their tall and slim profile, bucket bags make for the perfect in-between, offering both practicality along with stealthiness. Aside from being strictly functional, they’re unique, the upright-oriented silhouette also looks chic, put-together, and unfussy.

While micro-sized handbags may have been an enduring trend over the past few years, they’re not really a reasonable choice unless you only need your cell phone and a lipstick or two. We’re certainly not advocating for toting an extra-large bucket bag to the bar or wedding, but for everyday use—whether you’re out and about running errands or heading into the office for the day—they’re really the perfect size and shape. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite affordable bucket bag styles for your consideration.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Realer Faux Leather Bucket Bag

This vegan leather handbag is large enough to carry your iPad, water bottle, wallet, makeup tote, and the list goes on without being overly heavy or looking bulky. It features one main compartment, one middle compartment, and two slot pockets to help you stay organized.

2. BOSTANTEN Women Bucket Handbag

Featuring a convenient adjustable shoulder strap, this stylish bucket bag is the perfect size and design for everyday wear. It features high-quality cow leather, along with a durable linen lining to protect your belongings.

3. Scarleton Large Drawstring Handbag

Designed with a removable and adjustable shoulder strap and interior pockets for your cell phone, keys, laptop, and other essentials, this medium-sized bucket bag is great for the office and everyday use.