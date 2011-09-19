StyleCaster
The Best and The Brightest Red Hot Looks From The Emmys

Jessica Rubin
We’re seeing red at this year’s Emmys, and no, it’s not just the carpet. Red gowns are popping up everywhere we look. With the season’s focus on bright colors and metallics, it’s no surprise that our favorite celebs are carrying the trends onto the red carpet.

Check out our complete list of best & worst dressedfrom last night’s red carpet.

What we love is that these ladies manage to keep their looks modern and fresh while rocking a classic, single color. Interesting cutouts, lace and silhouettes have us fawning over these gowns. Click through to see our favorite red-hot dresses from tonight’s red carpet. Which star is sporting your favorite lady in red look?

Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev in Donna Karan

Giuliana Rancic

Adrianne Palicki from Friday Night Lights

Angela Kinsey from The Office. 

Lea Michele is stunning in Marchesa.

Connie Britton from Friday Night Lights. 

Actress Kerry Washington.

Kate Winslet in Elie Saab.

Nancy O'Dell, host of Entertainment Tonight.

