The Best and The Brightest Red Hot Looks From The Emmys

We’re seeing red at this year’s Emmys, and no, it’s not just the carpet. Red gowns are popping up everywhere we look. With the season’s focus on bright colors and metallics, it’s no surprise that our favorite celebs are carrying the trends onto the red carpet.

Check out our complete list of best & worst dressedfrom last night’s red carpet.

What we love is that these ladies manage to keep their looks modern and fresh while rocking a classic, single color. Interesting cutouts, lace and silhouettes have us fawning over these gowns. Click through to see our favorite red-hot dresses from tonight’s red carpet. Which star is sporting your favorite lady in red look?