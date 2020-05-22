Stylish Bridesmaid Robes Your Wedding Party Will Love

When you’re getting ready for the big day, you want those moments with your BFFs and family members documented. Well, really, you want there to be a photo of every single second. If you’ve already planned some group photos with your bridesmaids before you’re all suited up in the dress, you might want to consider getting them matching robes for several reasons.

First of all, your bridesmaids have probably taken time out of their schedules and shelled out for your bridal shower, bachelorette party and the wedding itself, you could show some appreciation and thank them by getting them some silky loungewear. They’re important women in your life, and they’re there on one of the most important days of your life.

The second reason for getting some wedding party robes is that they will roll up to get ready in all different outfits. Your maid of honor might wear an old soccer t-shirt from high school and one of your bridesmaids might rock a Nike tank. You just can’t predict it. Those pictures will still be cute, but they won’t be as coordinated.

We rounded up the best bridesmaids robes that your friends will actually wear after the “I Dos” are said and done. They’re cute, well-made and comfortable. You might find that they spend half of their weekends wearing them.

1. EPLAZA Women Floral Bridal Dressing Gown

These gorgeous robes are flattering on multiple body types and come in a wide range of colors, from sapphire to rose red. The robe isn’t see-through, so brides and bridesmaids won’t have to worry about wardrobe malfunctions. The Kimono-style satin robes from EPLAZA fall just above the knee and have 3/4-length sleeves and a self-tie waist. The comfy robes can easily transition to your bridesmaids’ go-to weekend wear.

2. Hotouch Women's Bridesmaid Dressing Gown

If you want your bridesmaids looking a little extra fancy for the “getting ready” photoshoot, check out this satin option. The floral lace trim at the bottom and sleeves adds a taste of luxury. There’s an inner string to help keep the robe closed and a removable belt. Unlike other bridesmaids robes, your bridesmaids can repurpose and wear this robe at home. It is dry-clean recommended, so keep that in mind if you choose this robe.

3. DF-deals Women's Satin Kimono Robe for Bridesmaid

If the bride is looking for a set of robes with everyone’s role in the wedding emblazoned on the back in glitter, these robes are great picks. Brides can pick from ‘bride,’ ‘mother of the bride,’ ‘maid of honor’ and ‘bridesmaid’ robes. There are 12 vibrant and pastel colors to choose from. The wedding roles are displayed on the back in gold glitter and make fun outfits for the pre-wedding photoshoot. The seller warns that the lighter colored robes are slightly see-through, so brides might want to wear shorts or a bodysuit underneath. The robes have ¾ sleeves, inside ties, sash-tie closure, belt loops and side slits.