Propose to Your Future Bridesmaids with These Cute Boxes

You and your partner have made a list of people who you want involved in your special day. Maybe shooting a text or hopping on the phone to ask friends and family members to be your bridesmaids or maid of honor isn’t your style. You want to show your loved ones just how much it means to you that they’ll be standing right beside you when you say “I do.” Bridesmaid and groomsmen proposals are becoming more popular. It’s almost an in-advance thank you to your bride tribe for shelling out a little extra cash for a bridesmaid dress, bachelorette party and bridal shower. It also gets you and your friends super excited for your wedding.

You can fill your bridesmaid box with whatever you want and you can really tailor it to your friends. From bottles of champagne to scented candles, there’s nearly no limit—except for size—on what gifts you can give. There are kits that come assembled with the gifts and box, but we’re focusing specifically on the boxes themselves.

We found one gift box that is essentially a pretty blank slate with a beautiful box. We chose it so you can decorate it as you please. As for our other two options, the best bridesmaid boxes have elegant scripts that obviously ask the most important question: “Will you be my bridesmaid?” The boxes have fun designs and will make your bride tribe feel special when they open your gift.

1. Pop Fizz Bridesmaid Proposal Box Set

Propose to your girls with these elegant floral boxes. The flower illustrations just aren’t on the lid. The illustrations go all the way around the box. Within this set, you get one Maid of Honor proposal and nine bridesmaid gift boxes. If you don’t have nine women in your wedding party, you also have the option of ordering these boxes in sets of six or ten. The boxes are 9.5 in. by 6.5 in., so you will be able to fit a few gifts for your gals inside.

2. Crisky White Bridesmaid Proposal Box

If you’re more of a traditional bride, you might want to propose in a more conventional way. This bright white box has deep, shiny gold fold trim around the lid along with the words “Will you be my bridesmaid?” The five boxes also culminate in a crisp white bow. Just a note: Maid of honor boxes are sold separately. When you’re about to build your box, make sure to follow Crisky’s instructions, so your box looks perfect when your future maid of honor receives it. The box comes with everything you need to assemble it, including 3M double-sided tape.

3. Hallmark 7" White Gift Box

This gift box from Hallmark is deeper than the other options on the list, so you have more room to stuff the box with gifts for your bride tribe. Covered in an ivory pearl shade, you can paint or write over the box and stamp your personality on it before sending it to your friend and family. The box also comes with shredded paper filler and an elegant white bow.