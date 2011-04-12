Best of Bridal Fashion Week: For Kates Moss and Middleton

The bridal market is its own lovely little frothy niche of the fashion world. Some kids who traffic in mainstream high fashion dabble in it hey Marchesa, Oscar, Vera and Carolina but then there’s this whole other subset who live in the fairytale land year round.
A girl is only a bride once (hopefully), so she generally immerses herself in all things gown for a short while getting to know which kind of bustle she prefers and if shetland lace is her speed, or if a trumpet shape works, or if she’s an insane, lavish ballgown type.
Spring 2012 bridal fashion week is wrapping up, so we went through pages and pages of ivory, white, ecru and blush to help two of our very favorite brides to be Kates Moss and Middleton, get some seriously gorgeous options. Hey, maybe Middleton isn’t saying who she’s wearing because she’s actually a little indecisive…
Click through for our picks for each Kate fit for an elegant princess or a saucy super.
A demure Carolina Herrera for Middleton.
Carolina Herrera with something sexy for Moss.
A little bit of ethereal for Middleton by Christos.
Some vintage appeal in ivory by Ivy & Aster for Middleton.
A super adorable mini by Ivy & Aster for Moss.
A gown that's elegant, but modern for Moss by Jim Hjelm.
Something tiered by Junko Oshioka for Middleton.
It's a shift, and it's perfect for Moss by Junko Oshioka.
It's called drama, Middleton, by Kenneth Pool.
It's like Gwyneth's pink Calvin Klein, but by Lazaro, in white, for Middleton.
In case Moss wants some frothy drama of her own, say hi and weep at the site of this Marchesa.
But, this girlish Marchesa is also so Kate...Moss that is.
And if Middleton wants to show that hot new bod, this Marchesa is stunning, and totally princess worthy.
Sexy little lace mini? For Moss by Modern Trosseau.
Could anything be more made for Middleton than this Monique Lhullier in lace?
Moss' Monique is delicate, yet makes a statement.
Oscar de la Renta for Middleton.
Oscar for Moss should she choose something more classic.
Reem Acra for Middleton is modern and floor sweeping.
Reem Acra for Moss is sheer and intricate.
Vera Wang for Moss is corseted and blush.
Vera Wang for Middleton has a major rosette but the drama is more than necessary.