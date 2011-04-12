Best of Bridal Fashion Week: For Kates Moss and Middleton

The bridal market is its own lovely little frothy niche of the fashion world. Some kids who traffic in mainstream high fashion dabble in it hey Marchesa, Oscar, Vera and Carolina but then there’s this whole other subset who live in the fairytale land year round.

A girl is only a bride once (hopefully), so she generally immerses herself in all things gown for a short while getting to know which kind of bustle she prefers and if shetland lace is her speed, or if a trumpet shape works, or if she’s an insane, lavish ballgown type.

Spring 2012 bridal fashion week is wrapping up, so we went through pages and pages of ivory, white, ecru and blush to help two of our very favorite brides to be Kates Moss and Middleton, get some seriously gorgeous options. Hey, maybe Middleton isn’t saying who she’s wearing because she’s actually a little indecisive…

Click through for our picks for each Kate fit for an elegant princess or a saucy super.